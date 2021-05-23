This is how interchangeable batteries in electric cars work: 100% charge in 2.5 minutes (VIDEO) | Motor

The Chinese manufacturer NIO has unveiled its Power Swap Station 2.0 interchangeable car battery platform. You get a 100% charge in record time – just 2.5 minutes.

One of the biggest handicaps of electric cars, they are recharge times. Today it is more myth than reality, because modern electric cars can recharge most of the battery as soon as you have a coffee and stretch your legs. But it is true that it is an issue that worries drivers.

As with mobile phones, due to design and material limitations, batteries need a certain recharge time. So the solution to waiting can come with a different philosophy: instead of recharging the battery … swapping it for another.

NIO is a Chinese electric car manufacturer that has introduced Power Swap Station 2.0, a platform of interchangeable batteries already in operation, and a spectacular figure: 100% battery in just 2.5 minutes. You can see how it works in this video:

You don’t even have time to have a coffee …

NIO has been manufacturing electric cars since 2014. In just 8 years it already has a spectacular network in place: 135 battery exchange stations in 59 Chinese cities.

We are not talking about experimental technology. In 2 years, NIO has carried out 500,000 battery exchanges.

One of the advantages it has is that the manufacturer of cars and interchangeable batteries is the same. NIO designs the car, for example the NIO ES6, to exactly match the technology of these types of batteries. Thanks to this, it has managed to develop Power Swap Station 2.0, which has already been operating in some stations in China since last April.

This touch screen car radio with rear parking camera lets you take calls hands-free or watch movies and other content on the screen.

As we see in the video, the vehicle arrives at the interchange station, and just press a button so that the car parks only on the platform. The floor is then opened and a robot loosens the screws on the battery, located on the underside of the vehicle, and removes it.

An automatic analysis determines if the battery is in good condition. If so, it is recharged for another client. If not, it is removed for repair.

A 100% charged battery is inserted into the car. The whole process is automatic and only takes 2.5 minutes. The driver does not need to get out of the vehicle at any time.

Android Auto, Google’s tool to use in the car as a hands-free is very useful, but it depends on a series of elements so that everything works correctly.

It is a technology that brings many advantages to the driver: finally, Recharging an electric car already costs the same time as putting gasoline. NIO offers this battery exchange service to all of its customers for life, and free of charge.

It also has some drawbacks, such as the need to use your own stations, which can cause queues if the service is a success, as in fact it already happens.

Will we see this interchangeable battery technology in Europe?