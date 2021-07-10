This is how Instagram will change between now and the end of the year: “We are no longer a photography app”

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks of the moment, differentiating itself from the rest by its focus on photography. However, the brutal growth of platforms such as TikTok, focused on short videos, has caused those responsible for Instagram to consider a reorientation to be able to face new competitors that come with such force.

Instagram’s changes are already underway, leading its own CEO, Adam Mosseri, to claim that “It is no longer a photography app”. “Renew or die”, have had to think about the higher echelons of the platform, who have chosen this 2021 as the right year to apply changes that will lead Instagram to focus on four aspects: creators, video, shopping and messaging. This already anticipates what Instagram will be like in the coming months, but we know it in more detail through Mosseri’s own words.

Photography is no longer the main asset of Instagram

The changes that Instagram has applied in recent months they already revealed that photography was less and less important on the platform. We can mention the introduction of a tab called “Store”, focused directly on purchases through the app, or the transformation of direct messages on Facebook Messenger so that Instagram is also a messaging app.

Suspicions about the growing irrelevance of photography on the social network have been confirmed by the statement in the form of a video posted by Adam Mosseri on Twitter. The CEO of Instagram has spoken clearly, this is no longer a photography app. From now on, Instagram focuses on four key areas: creators, video, shopping and messaging.

Changes are coming to video on Instagram At Instagram we’re always trying to build new features that help you get the most out of your experience. Right now we’re focused on four key areas: Creators, Video, Shopping and Messaging. pic.twitter.com/ezFp4hfDpf – Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) June 30, 2021

In this video of more than 2 minutes in length, the representative emphasizes the importance that the video will have from now on, with the main objective of dealing with TikTok. For this, Instagram will receive the Full-screen videos and video suggestions from users you don’t follow, among other functions, always giving priority to use on smartphones.

In short, on Instagram they know that what their users are looking for is the entertainment, and video is a key part of it. This is the element that sustains the success of two great enemies, TikTok and YouTube. Without going any further, Mosseri himself mentions them in the video: “Let’s be honest, right now there is a very serious competition. TikTok is huge. YouTube is even bigger ”.

Know more: How to watch videos and movies on Instagram while making a video call with a friend

According to the CEO, there are many users who go to Instagram to find entertainment, so the platform needs make some changes to offer it to you. For now, in the coming months Instagram will begin to make those recommendations that we have talked about, giving you the option to choose the topics that interest you the most.

It seems that those responsible are clear, Instagram is no longer a photography application to focus on video. If you were interested in the social network because of the importance it gave to photos, from now on you will have to turn to other alternatives to Instagram.

Instagram View Stories without them knowing

Download photos

Block on Instagram Stories

Share a Story

Photos without losing quality

Enter Explica.co to read the full article

You can join us on Twitter, Facebook

Subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Recently posted on Explica.coSamsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, review: the tablet for undemanding fansSony WF-1000XM4: Sony borders on the excellence of wireless headphonesHuawei Watch 3, review: HarmonyOS tops its first peak with the best Huawei smartwatch to dateThe most epic flip phones of the history of telephony Red Magic 6R, analysis: the smartphone “gaming” for the massesPOCO M3 Pro 5G, analysis: fluid screen, power to spare and 5G for less than 200 euros MIUI will have a meter to see the health of your battery XiaomiYour new POCO, for less: unique opportunity to get your three most recent models

The entry How Instagram will change between now and the end of the year: “We are no longer a photography app” was first published on Explica.co.