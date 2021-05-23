This is how immunization goes in the US: 70% of the population of 8 states have already received a dose of the vaccine

15 minutes. 8 US states administered a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to at least 70% of their population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Those states are Rhode Island, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Vermont.

They are followed by these 8 states that lead the placement of the vaccine, New York, with at least one dose to 51.6% of its population; Maryland, 67.6%; New Mexico, at 63.8%; and the District of Columbia, at 49%.

Among the states that are slower in the immunization campaign in the United States are Wyoming, Idaho, Alabama, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, West Virginia and Tennessee.

National balance

CDC data indicate that in the country as a whole 162.4 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine (48.9% of the population) against COVID-19. Furthermore, more than 129 million are fully immunized (38.9%).

US President Joe Biden set a goal of reaching 70% of adults with at least one dose received before the celebration of July 4, when the country’s Independence Day is celebrated.

As vaccination advances in the United States, daily infections have been decreasing. For the first time in 11 months, the weekly average of new cases in the US on Friday was less than 30,000 infections, a figure that had not been seen since June of last year.

Even so, the US continues to be the country most affected by the pandemic with 33.1 million cases detected and more than 589,000 deaths. This follows from the Johns Hopkins University data.