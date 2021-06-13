This is how I’m trying to get out of the Apple ecosystem: Mission Impossible?

From Apple you know when you come in but not when you go out.

I have never hidden. As many of you already know, I have been a user of Apple devices for a few years. Currently I have quite a few products coming to use at the same time an iPhone XR, an iPad Pro, some AirPods, a MacBook Air, an Apple Watch Series 3, a HomePod Mini and even an AirTag.

The truth is that I have tried to use Android devices but when one depends so much on a brand it is really complicated. The Apple “ecosystem” works really well so … Why abandon it?

What to expect from the new iPhone 13: should other brands fear?

Well, really for that reason, because depending on the same company can cause problems. And although my exit from the sect of the bitten apple is not really easy, little by little it seems that I am seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

Exit the Apple ecosystem? If possible!

As I have mentioned previously, there are not few Apple products that I have. Obviously the transition is being slow but safe and although some devices are being replaced out of necessity, others do it because they honestly no longer give more of themselves.

The first example is my MacBoook Air from 2017, a slim computer, easy to transport, very nice … but that causes me a lot of problems to work.

In addition to being an editor on the website that you are currently reading, I am also a lawyer and that means doing a lot of paperwork with the Administration and the Bar Association. As well, Apple’s operating system is not ready for it.

There are not a few procedures that require Internet Explorer – yes, in 2021 – and although Apple is not to blame that in this country we use such outdated technology, Well, there is no other choice but to use a Windows computer to avoid problems. To that we must add that my Apple computer came out for me years ago for 900 euros and silly of me, I bought the version with 128 GB of storage, which obviously has fallen short of me.

On the other hand we have the AirPods, the best-selling wireless headphones and surely one of the purchases I least regret. They were expensive in their day, but they have accompanied me for hours and hours of conversations and music lists on Spotify. It is also true that their autonomy suffers more and more.

Why am I changing them? First because they don’t have noise cancellation, because the AirPods Pro are really expensive and because now I use the Huawei Freebuds Pro 3, which are cheaper, they sound luxurious even with the iPhone and they also have noise cancellation.

I have already removed the MacBoook and the AirPods, now let’s go with the Apple Watch Series 3. Why have I put it back in its box? For a simple reason: Apple updates.

Apple takes chest that its devices have a much longer useful life than the competition in terms of updates. It is true, that his products from five years ago continue to receive support is appreciated … or so we would say if these updates did not make the Apple Watch in this case go on pedals.

With each update of the clock you have to reset it from the factory because the device says that it does not have free storage. To greater abundance, with each update the performance of the Apple Watch plummets which causes that in the end not only the autonomy of the gadget is lower, but also its performance. Outcome? Better I put a conventional and elegant wristwatch on my wrist.

Otherwise… iPad is still the best tablet in the world And although it is true that iPadOS 15 has disappointed me a lot, Apple’s device is unrivaled in this segment so I will continue to use it as long as it is useful to me.

As for the HomePod Mini, Is it worth it for 100 euros? Despite having a really attractive design, the truth is that it is not yet compatible with services other than Apple Music (via voice command). In addition to that, Siri is not the smartest personal assistant of the moment so to be honest, I prefer the Echo from Amazon.

Last but not least, I have to talk about the iPhone XR, a terminal that I acquired in June 2019 at a high-end price. The truth is that the terminal works like the first day And although it does not have a 90 Hz screen or other functions that the most current terminals do have, it is a phone with outstanding performance. I do not deny that I changed it in the future for an Android device to remember old times … although it will not be soon.

In short, leaving the Apple sect is much easier than it seems at first glance. The iCloud migration (data and photos) is done with patience), going from Apple Music to Spotify is not difficult and the truth is that abandoning products such as a MacBook or an Apple Watch is not an uphill battle either.

Little by little I am using devices of various brands and that makes have more freedom when not only choosing products that suit my needs and my pocket, if not also when hiring the services and applications that I want without looking if this or the other integrates perfectly with the products of the bitten apple.

Related topics: Apple, Mobile, Technology

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ Explica.co Join

Follow us on Facebook Explica.co.com Follow