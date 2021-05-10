This is how ICE applied its revenge against an immigrant that raised its voice against migratory abuses (podcast)



Claudio Rojas (right) assisted in the production of the film that tells his story. Here with actor Maynor Alvarado.

Photo: Production Los Infiltrados / Courtesy

Claudio Rojas is an Argentine immigrant who was deported in 2019 by agents of Immigration and Customs Control (ICE), after the premiere of the film The Infiltrators or Los Infiltrados, which tells how he participated in a movement to report abuses against immigrants.

Rojas was supported by a group of ‘dreamers’, who managed to infiltrate two of their members into an immigration detention center, to help more people.

Film director Alex rivera account to Daniel Parra, City without Limits, and Jesus Garcia, from El Diario, how the film came about and what is the movement for Rojas to return to Florida, where his entire family lives.

How did the idea of ​​recording the movement of ‘dreamers’ and other immigrants come about? What was ICE’s reaction? What is the movement for Claudio Rojas to return to the US?

Hear the podcast on Spotify or click on the following link.