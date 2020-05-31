Mothers demanding justice for their children killed in the April 2018 protests in Nicaragua. .

Traditionally celebrated in Nicaragua as Mother’s Day, for two years on May 30 it also refers to one of the darkest chapters in the recent history of that Central American nation.

Shaken by protests for just over a month, the country saw that day as a gigantic anti-government march called in the capital, Managua, ended with blood.

I was there: BBC Mundo had sent me to cover what would end up becoming a true popular uprising against the government of the president Daniel Ortega.

And my Twitter account still accounts for my efforts to cover both the opposition mobilization that day and the government act that was trying to compete with it. And then chaos.

“While President Ortega promises to fight for peace, there are reports of new attacks from Sandinista sympathizers to the protesters demanding their departure, ”reads a trill posted at 4:29 pm on May 30.

“There are reports of gunshot wounds and serious injuries. You hear detonations and bursts of automatic weapons, ”says the following, published seven minutes later.

Six people died in “the Mother’s Day massacre.” .

My report on BBC Mundo – last updated the next day – reports a bloody day: 15 dead and 199 wounded across the country, according to the report of the then Minister of Health.

Six of those dead – and most of the wounded – as a result of what would become known as “the Mother’s Day massacre.”

#LaMadreDeTodasLasMarchas

The day, however, had begun under good omens.

Shortly before noon, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights had announced that the government had accepted the creation of a Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) to identify those responsible for those killed in the protests, which by then numbered 91.

The march had been called to demand justice for those killed in the protests. .

Shortly afterwards, two dead Sandinista supporters had to be added to that list after a caravan that was heading for government activity called in the capital was attacked with bullets.

But, in Managua, the two activities of the day, called at opposite points in the capital, took place peacefully.

And, due to its size and character, nothing allowed to foresee an attack against #LaMadreDeTodasLasMarchas, as the opposition mobilization had been called.

What could be gained by attacking the largest march in the history of Nicaragua, and more when whole families participated in it, including children and the elderly?

Force blow?

In fact, the contrast between the call for the march that demanded the departure of Ortega and the little attendance of the act in support of the president was such that, by mid-afternoon, I was sure that this would be the subject of my chronicle working day.

“Today there are two activities called that will say a lot about the level of support from the government and those who demand the departure of President Ortega. And at 3:00 pm the influx to government activity is quite low, “he had begun to advance on Twitter. .

“We are the majority” says a Sandinista sympathizer. I ask him why there are so few people. “It is that this street is wide, we are many,” he replies. The second part is a lie. https://t.co/2IGydB8JbG – Arturo Wallace (@bbc_wallace) May 30, 2018

“President Ortega is known for his punctuality and just as this grows: people are still arriving. But at the moment this is far from a coup de force“He warned before leaving that concentration, ready to grant the benefit of the doubt.

However, I still remember the first thing I thought when I arrived at the other march, without a doubt the largest I have ever seen in Nicaraguan lands: how is Ortega going to sustain himself if this is the correlation of forces?

By number, and by enthusiasm, #LaMadreDeTodasLasMarchas is another proposition: people and flags of Nicaragua as far as the eye can see … pic.twitter.com/1UHxwKqY9Y – Arturo Wallace (@bbc_wallace) May 30, 2018

The answer would come soon after, in the form of bullets.

Live deaths

According to the GIEI report – which had to be presented in Washington in December 2018, after the Nicaraguan government decided to expel the team of experts – the first of the dead was shot and wounded “at approximately 4:00 p.m.” .

“The boy Orlando Daniel Aguirre Córdoba, 15 years old, was shot in the chest in front of the National Stadium. He died hours later in the Dr. Fernando Vélez Paiz Hospital, ”the document read.

An injured person during the march is evacuated on a stretcher. .

“Later, presumably shortly before 5:00 pm, Maycol Cipriano González Hernández would also be injured in the area near the Stadium. He died that same afternoon at the Vivian Pellas Hospital, “adds the report, which states that” a significant number of people were gravity wound”In that area.

Having arrived from that direction shortly before 3:00 p.m., I had devoted myself to tracing the march to give me a better idea of ​​its size, so the reports of the first shots found me quite far from the site of the attack.

Then, with tens of thousands of attendees trying to get away from danger as quickly as possible, and the sound of detonations Putting it on record as I got closer, it was the live broadcasts of courageous colleagues that gave me an idea of ​​what was happening.

The protesters erected barricades in front of the National University of Engineering. .

His images and stories gave a very good account of the confusion, outrage and anxiety generated by new attacks, such as the one that occurred in the vicinity of the National University of Engineering shortly after 5:20 p.m., which left three other dead.

And those images, together with interviews with witnesses, later served to try to reconstruct, hot, what happened.

Police and parapolice

My conclusion, at the time, was that the first shots had been fired after some protesters had unknowingly crossed an imaginary security line drawn by armed elements affiliated with the government.

But, as I wrote then, the events also contributed to the conviction that the government was still Betting on violence to try to end the uprising and regain control of the streets. “

Francisco Javier Reyes Zapata was one of the dead on May 30, 2018. .

Just days before, Amnesty International had published a report accusing the authorities of “shooting to kill”.

And the GIEI found enough evidence to affirm that the attack in the vicinity of UNI – in which Jonathan Morazán Meza, Francisco Javier Reyes Zapata and Daniel Josías Reyes Rivera lost their lives – had been “Perpetrated directly by police officers and civilians who acted together with them”.

The death of these three protesters – the first two from shots to the skull, attributable to snipers, the last from an impact in the abdomen – is also the subject of a detailed video reconstruction made by American and Argentine experts that will be made public this Saturday, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the massacre.

For the video, SITU Research and the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team dumped the information from hundreds of testimonies, photos, videos and audios into a three-dimensional digital reconstruction that, together with the ballistic analysis, does not seem to leave any doubts about the responsibility of police and parapolice forces.

And that reconstruction – which will be presented in a virtual event organized by the Association Mothers of April and Ama y No Olvida – Museo de la Memoria, and broadcast live on Facebook – is just the first example of a larger collaborative effort with the GIEI.

The presence of armed masked civilians alongside police officers was a constant in the 2018 protests in Nicaragua. .

“At a time when the Nicaraguan government denies guilt for civilian deaths; presents protesters as terrorists; and institutes amnesty laws to protect the police and others from accountability, it is especially important to present and make public lthe evidence of abuses by dthe state“They explain from the organizations in a statement.

Waiting for justice

Indeed, two years later, no one expects the Nicaraguan authorities to make an honest effort to investigate and punish those responsible.

The day after the massacre, however, the government still insisted that the GIEI investigations had to be awaited and promised to accept his results.

The Nicaraguan government has not prosecuted anyone for the Mother’s Day deaths. .

That day I left Nicaragua telling, on Twitter, that “I’ve never seen so many people cry so much” and warning, on BBC Mundo, that “the situation threatens to worsen on all levels.”

“Contrary to what its national anthem says, the soil of Nicaragua continues to be stained with the blood of brothers”, is in fact the last line of my report on the Mother’s Day massacre.

And a month and a half later I would return to the country To confirm.

By then, Nicaragua had already added almost 200 more deaths to the one hundred that ended May 2018, the vast majority also at the hands of the security forces and paramilitary groups related to President Ortega.

And with his help the president has managed to comply something he promised that May 30.

“Here we stay,” he said then.

It was shortly after the shots began to sound.