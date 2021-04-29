This is how huge and mind-blowing is the largest photo ever taken of New York

We have seen the Milky Way at 46 gigapixels, the Sun at 230 gigapixels, Mont Blanc at 365 gigapixels and the Moon at 400 megapixels, but now it’s New York’s turn. And it is that EarthCam has published the largest photograph ever taken of New York City, a 120 gigapixel photo (or what is the same, 120,000 million pixels) that has been taken with the recent Gigapixel Cam X80 from the Empire State Building.

The image can be viewed and enlarged (and enlarged and enlarged) via this link. While it is true that an image of such size and weight could be used with any Internet connection and browser, the web load the image by tiles as we get closer to a point. The performance is very good and the truth is that the result is impressive.

See from miles away

As explained by Brian Cury, ceo of EarthCam, in an interview with Petapixel, the Gigapixel Cam X80 was used to take this photo, which combines a Sony a7R IV and a Sony FE 70-300mm f / 4.5-5.6 G mount with the computation. and the company’s own casing. Even if the Gigacam is designed to take 80 gigapixel photos (which are not few), the team managed to squeeze it to the maximum to take a 120 gigapixel photo.

If we wanted to print this photo we could not use a conventional paper, since the photo printed at 300 DPI is 41.45 meters wide. That is the same as saying that it has a width equivalent to 140 A4 sheets horizontally. It is not for less, since the camera takes images of 61 megapixels that, later, are combined on the server to create the final photo. In some areas of the image you can see cars and cut areas that are, precisely, the result of combining several photos into one.

Madison Square.

Statue of Liberty.

World Trade Center.

Brooklyn bridge.

In Cury’s words, “this photo was probably created over several weeks”, but it is capable of taking smaller photos, 2.6 gigapixels, in a quarter of an hour taking 77 photos at 70 millimeters. The result, obviously, would not be so striking. There is also some cheating in the photo, as some areas, such as the Statue of Liberty, were photographed at times of optimal lighting. In any case, the global photo is amazing.

In the video below these lines you can see some areas selected by EarthCam, although it is also possible to access the photo in this link to play with it ourselves.

