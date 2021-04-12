This is how homes will be in the era of climate change

04/12/2021 at 9:05 AM CEST

Given the climatic future that awaits many European countries within a few decades, a group of Spanish engineers has designed homes designed to live in these extreme environments. These are small, self-sufficient modules that will hardly cause an ecological footprint. It is a concept that indicates where the idea of ​​housing can go in the near future.

Many houses of the future will have to be installed in deserts. To adapt to their climatic conditions, they will be portable, they will be surrounded by an artificial oasis, they will have solar panels, their own desalination plants and they will be united in small communities protected by large walls.

In a borderline scenario, in which high temperatures reign and extreme events are becoming more and more common and natural disasters, humans will have to adapt to these conditions. One of those adaptations should focus on the home itself.

The architects of W-LAB have developed a proposal for the perfect habitat for that future in which hot and arid climates will predominate, incorporating biomaterials, transportable solutions and configurations that promote life in small and resilient communities.

“We wanted to know what it would be like to live in a post-climate change scenario in which extreme climates will reign & rdquor ;, point out the promoters of the initiative in an Instagram post, in which they recall that a large part of the European Union« will be covered by deserts & rdquor; .

These engineers believe that the only way to survive in this scenario will be to make the population fully autonomous through the use of structures that allow them to create their own resources from scratch.

Producers of resources, instead of consumers

“Self-sufficiency architectures totally decoupled from general supply networks will be highly valued due to the scarcity of resources & rdquor ;, states W-LAB, who believes that“ in the future, for us to prosper, buildings should active producers of energy and resources, instead of passive consumers & rdquor ;.

To design this project, the group of engineers has carried out a series of computer simulations that has allowed them to recreate the climate scenario that we will face during the next decades.

For this post-climate change design test, solar analysis tools have been used, making use of simple or more traditional technology resources, as well as enhancing the bio-construction materials, as they consider that they are ideal to be able to face these problems and provide more sustainable and flexible solutions for the future, which adapt to extreme warmth.

The concept devised by this team of architects includes settlements in small groups, in a town surrounded by artificial vegetation and in which each small house (with only one floor) can be moved at any time.

These are portable cabins that can be supported on the ground, on bolted piles, instead of being built directly on it. “They can undock and leave no mark on the ground, further reducing their footprint on the environment,” says the company.

And they will be very small. If the pandemic has shown something, it is that it is necessary to reduce the population overcrowding in all its aspects. For this reason, future settlements should be planned “smaller, not overcrowded, sustainable, self-sufficient and technologically hyperconnected, to offer healthier and higher quality living conditions to its inhabitants & rdquor ;.

The materials with which they are built will be reused or recycled and will be based on the wood of the American agave plants, known as desert wood, due to its great resistance to arid climates, while the metallic elements will be made of aluminum. , which is more recyclable.

Ecological villages

The engineers propose a radial distribution of habitable modules, of low height, with the intention of delimiting a protected central space for outdoor community activities.

The town will be surrounded by low walls that will help protect from strong winds and solar radiation, and in addition, the presence of vegetation and other shading elements will be key.

“Our studies of wind dynamics confirm the effectiveness of palm groves and desert vegetation to reduce the force of the wind in a territory with high exposure & rdquor ;, points out the team, recalling that “The green belts serve as a filter to suspended particles and also provide shelter & rdquor ;.

“These elements will allow us to create protected spaces, integrated around an artificial oasis, supplied with water from a solar desalination plant and a mist collector system, which will contribute to improving exterior comfort, and reducing the temperature in the vicinity of the settlement & rdquor; , they point out.

These future villages will have to be self-sufficient, as the world’s resources will become scarce. Thus, they propose that the interior of the cabins can function in equal parts as greenhouses where to plant and collect plants for human consumption.

Each house would have solar panels and wind turbines to obtain renewable energy that can be stored in batteries installed under the basement of the house. And to obtain drinking water, the engineers are opting to install mist collectors, desalinate seawater with solar energy and treat the brine resulting from desalination.

Project website:

https://www.wds-lab.com/blog/w-lab-bioconstrucciones-autosuficiencia

