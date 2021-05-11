This is how Hollywood stars celebrate Mother’s Day: telling intimacies on Instagram

Sometimes it’s hard to believe that Hollywood stars are as deadly and do things as mundane as you and me. But, what better demonstration that they really are normal people than to hang a photo on Mother’s Day like any neighbor’s child? In Spain, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every May, but in the US and in more than 30 countries it is the second. Hollywood actors and actresses have taken the opportunity to pay tribute to the mothers around them on this important date.

For example Will Smith, who has shared a funny anecdote with his followers on Instagram, accompanying the text with an apology for his mother.

“Happy Mother’s Day, mom! And happy day to all the Mothers of the world. Oh … and mom, I’m sorry for the time I was a senior in high school and you caught me in the kitchen with my girlfriend. But seriously, you should have been asleep. “

Reese Witherspoon shared an image that reveals the resemblance between mother and daughter. “Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful mother, Betty. The original mother bear who taught me to be happy and loving. Friendly and strong. I love that I can always count on her to laugh and share the best motherhood tips! “

Congratulations also the mothers of your children

The partners of some of the actors also received their congratulations. Chris Hemsworth thanked the mother of his three children, Elsa Pataky, for all her work. “We applaud you,” wrote the protagonist of Thor in an Instagram post in which he also wanted to remember his mother.

“You’re just cooler than anyone else #mama.” This is how clear and forceful Zoë Kravitz congratulated her mother in a publication compiling several photos of her mother’s youth.

Mark Ruffalo congratulated his mother with a funny photo of the woman dressed as Wonder Woman. He also remembered his wife and wanted to acknowledge her efforts as a mother “In the bustle of life sometimes we forget to properly recognize the full depth of our gratitude.”

Natalie Portman joins the anecdotal congratulations car with the following post: “I am so grateful to my mother. This is from when we went to an open-air opera and it started to rain in the middle of the show and neither of us could wear his poncho was good and it looked like we had a garbage bag on us “

But if we were to give an award to the most original congratulation, I would certainly go for Ryan Reynolds, which was congratulated by Blake Lively.

“There are not enough words … you are the heart and soul of every moment that this family shares. I am grateful for the light and goodness that you give to every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children … In every laugh. (…) The tenderness it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of sheer strength and heroism. ” So far so good, but keep going. “I could never have said that sex in an airport bathroom could come to this. Or how you contrasted ‘DOG the bounty hunter’ to find me. Either way, I am lucky enough to reflect a bit of the sunlight that illuminates us all. Happy Mother’s Day, my love. “