Shortly after the leftist Bernie Sanders announced that was withdrawing his candidacy from the US presidential race, numerous figures of Hollywood they regretted the news, since the politician has been the favorite for much of the entertainment world and culture.

John Leguizamo, Nancy Sinatra, Rosanna Arquette and Mia Farrow were some of the stars who spoke on social networks to fire the democrat and thank him for his electoral campaign, which has received the support of numerous figures in the world of cinema, in addition to musicians like Ariana Grande, The Strokes and Bon Iver.

“Bravo, Bernie!” Nancy Sinatra tweeted minutes after Sanders will announce his decision.

Then the interpreter of “These Boots Are Made for Walking” he called for unity with the Democratic Party to maintain the objective of “defeating Donald Trump”.

Also the Colombian John Leguizamo wanted to thank the politician for his work.

Thanks, Bernie! We all know that you made us all more progressive and that you have sacrificed a lot for the United States. ”, said about the candidate, who in this campaign has concentrated great support among Latino voters.

At the same time, the actress Alyssa Milano he dedicated a few more emotional words to Sanders.

“You have changed the game forever and you have made us reflect in all ways on how we need to do more and better. Your efforts will be reflected in the activism of generations and will inspire policies to make the world a better place. Thank you”said the interpreter, who has also been one of the movement’s most prominent voices #MeToo.

The funny thing is that Milano has previously criticized Sanders and has positioned himself in favor of his opponent, Joe Biden.

From the other shore, the model and actress Emily Ratajkowski, who supported his candidacy in 2016 when he lost against Hillary clinton and did it again in 2020, He showed his sadness at the decision.

“I feel so hopeless, devastated and without strength. Bernie is our future ”, he put on his Twitter profile.

Also the humorist Sarah Silverman he said he was “with a broken heart” by withdrawal.

Wow. I’m heartbroken about Bernie. In all this darkness, I have made me believe that people, together, could be the light. He continues to be an inspiration. And he’ll never stop fighting for us.

One of the protagonists of the series Netflix “Queer Eye” and icon of LGTB culture, Jonathan Van Ness, appreciated the work of his campaign team and cheered up “On such a difficult day.”

“Thank you for fighting for everyone.” he tweeted next to the rainbow flag.

Since he launched into the presidential race a second time, Sanders has brought together numerous representatives of the show.

For example, the pop star Ariana Grande published several photographs hugging him after a campaign act.

Singers like Halsey and Cardi B actively participated in his campaign and representatives of the “indie” as The Strokes, Vampire Weekend Bon Iver They have played music at their rallies, turned into great concerts.

Even so, this Wednesday Sanders, the self-proclaimed socialist aspirant, retired from the race and cleared former vice president Joe Biden to become the candidate who disputes the White House to the current president, the Republican Donald Trump.

“Seeing the crisis plaguing the nation, I cannot continue in good conscience with a campaign that I cannot win and that would interfere in the important work required by all of us in this difficult hour ”, Sanders, 78, said, referring to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Despite his abandonment, the senator has managed to include in the debate agenda in the USA issues considered practically taboo a few years ago, such as the establishment of universal and public health and education systems.

