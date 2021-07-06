This is how Hollywood celebrities spent the 4th of July

Many took the opportunity to enjoy a family weekend. Love, parties and a lot of glamor among celebrities.

Celebrities chose the 4th of July weekend to enjoy changing up the routine. It was so that many chose to go for a walk, attend parties or spend time with their family and friends.

Some, as is the case with the singer Lizzo, they enjoyed hanging out with friends.

Sipping champagne and enjoying a beautiful day in Marina del Rey, Lizzo posed on a mega yacht during a photoshoot in her green bikini.

Just like her, Eiza Gonzalez and her boyfriend Paul Rabil also chose to party. Accompanied by friends of the couple, they chose the Revolve party at Nobu in Malibu to enjoy Independence Day in the United States.

Also eager to celebrate, Rita prays planned a party for the 4th of July. Although we not only found the singer and actress, but her epic tequila barbecue party was packed with celebrities.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Lily James, Kate Beckinsale, Vas Morgan, Ashley Benson, Jodie Smith Turner Y Joshua jackson, among others, were Rita’s main guests.

With a calmer schedule and the opportunity to get out of the routine to enjoy her family, the singer Pink enjoyed a fun celebration on the beach.

Singing the patriotic song “I’m a Yankee Doodle Dandy!”, The artist enjoyed an afternoon on the beach in Malibu.

Pink was seen wearing a tiny ornamental hat, bikini top, and white shorts while enjoying a “Hoppy Poppy” IPA beer.

Their children Willow and Jameson joined their mother in the celebration, also enjoying splashing in the water together and searching for shells in rock pools.

Apparently Pink was throwing a party for a group of close friends.

Also with his family, Jessica Alba enjoyed a walk around Malibu.

Accompanied by her children and her husband Cash Warren, the actress and businesswoman walked without a mask, while her children were masked without being recognized by the public.

In a calmer plan, Paris hilton He chose to go shopping with his partner.

The model and actress walked with Carter Reum through Malibu, enjoying the relaxing days that this date offers for Hollywood celebrities.

