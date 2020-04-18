Alec Baldwin’s wife recently announced that she was able to get pregnant again after suffering two abortions in less than a year

Boredom is the least of the worries of Hilaria Baldwin during the period of isolation. In case I didn’t have enough with organize activities to entertain four young children while dealing with symptoms associated with the first months of pregnancy, the beautiful yoga teacher also has to prepare classes for her three older children based on their respective educational programs, which due to their ages –her first-born Carmen is 6 years old and her brothers Rafael and Leonardo, 4 and 3 respectively– they couldn’t be more different.

“It is very hard”, has confessed on the podcast Brain Mom Brain ’. “I try to prepare it all the night before and organize it so that it is ready the next morning. You get the lessons from other people, so you have to manage to teach them something that someone is telling you to learn. I am trying to understand why and I find it difficult, but we managed. ”

Hilaria is going on these days with her famous husband at their home in the Hamptons and both try to divide the tasks: As she busies herself with her children, Alec has proclaimed himself the official chef of the quarantine.

Unlike other couples, Marriage is facing the prospect of spending 24 hours a day together as normal: “I have heard some very intense conversations, from people who have told me: ‘OMG, I’m going to kill my partner, this is too much‘. We usually spend a lot of time together, so this is not too unusual, “he admitted.

Yes, Hilaria misses having the option of going outside to have a coffee or organize a visit to a museum along with their shoots.

