With his face well covered, a rifle hanging from his right shoulder and a protective helmet that repeats in notorious yellow characters the number he has sewn in a red patch on the lapel of his camouflaged suit: 136. Surely, Heung Min-Are she never imagined looking like this, but that thought was hardly an illusion. He knew that like all young people in his country, it would be time to present himself to the island of Jeju, in the south of his native Korea, for that dreaded obligation: military service.

Started in 2016, Jeju Naval Base is the site of choice for the South Korean government to conduct the mandatory military training program that all healthy men ages 18-28 must undergo at some point in their lives . It consists of a minimum of one and a half years in the Navy or Marine Corps, but can be extended to one year and nine months in the Air Force. In 2018, Son had been the subject of great controversy when he fought to be excepted from the service.

One of the criteria for receiving forgiveness dates back to 1973, when the country was seeking athletic excellence: whoever won medals for South Korea should not do military service. However, over the years the regulation was modified. As part of the under-23 team that took gold at the 2018 Asian Games (where he scored a goal in the group stage) Son was believed to have been saved. But as a 4th grade conscript, he had yet to complete four weeks of training.

At 27, right on the brink of his selection period, Heung Min-Son suffered thinking that he would have to leave everything to go through the conscription. But in March, when the coronavirus pandemic stopped world sport, Son decided to return to his native country to appear before the South Korean government, which aided his sports star and ordered him to order immediately.: Last April 20, Son reported to Seogwipo, on Jeju Island, to start his month in the military.

The striker, who has not played soccer since February after fracturing his right arm in a match against Aston Villa, must now watch from afar as his teammates from Tottenham return to practice for a potential return to the season. He still has a few days of his own training, in which in addition to learning to shoot a firearm he was exposed to tear gas, carried out biological, chemical and nuclear tests and was part of a “disciplinary education” program.

