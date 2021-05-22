This is how he showed how much Stephen Curry misses Klay Thompson

After another season of the NBA which ended in disappointment for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry made sure to provide some light waiting at the end of the rather dark tunnel: Klay thompson.

In his postgame press conference after his game loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Stephen Curry talked about the return of Klay thompson the next season of the NBA.

He shared how important it was Klay thompson during their dominating years as champions and emphasized that no matter what their status is, sniper and partner Splash Brother is sure to have an impact on the team and the entire community. NBA.

Here the video:

Steph Curry on Klay Thompson next season: “He’s a huge part of our championship DNA and what we’re about. I know he’s going to do everything in his power to get back to 100% knowing what he’s been through the last 2 years. Whatever version of him comes back is definitely a boost ”pic.twitter.com/7VSxy1V3ex – Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 22, 2021

If the Golden State Warriors did not make it to the playoffs of the NBAfans and experts alike believe they would have made the postseason easily if Klay thompson would have been present.

Stephen Curry showed that he is still at the peak of his career prime in the NBA, and the presence of Klay thompson it would only have made the Dubs more lethal.