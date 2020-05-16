1. Oscar Córdoba

Champion with his team in the 2001 Copa América, he had just passed through the happiest stage of his career when he became an idol of Boca Juniors when he conquered the world. He retired back in 2009 with the Millonarios diver.

2. Ciro Ferrara

The Italian had the luxury of sharing a team with Diego Armando Maradona in historic Napoli, and he also played for Juventus between 1994 and 2005. He also participated in the selection for his country. Today he is a coach.

3. Jorge Bermúdez

The “Skipper” was the leader of the Boca defense who won everything between 1997 and 2001, before moving on to Olympiacos in Greece. Personality, claw, sacrifice and winning mentality.

4. Iván Córdoba

Champion of the Copa América in that 2001 with his Colombia, Iván Ramiro Córdoba already shone at Inter Italy, where he emerged as one of the best defenders in his history. An animal.

5. Carlos Gamarra

The fierce Paraguayan defender, who to this day is the second player with the most matches in his country’s team, was still active in 2001: he was in Flamengo, Brazil, before moving on to AEK in Greece.

6. Nolberto Solano

The Peruvian had already passed through Boca Juniors and excelled at Newcastle in England, the country where he spent most of his career. It had impressive quality to execute free throws.

7. Juan Román Riquelme

The “10” was going through one of the best moments of his career, being the great leader of the successful Boca Juniors, before moving on to FC Barcelona in Spain. Then he would shine at Villareal, return to “Xeneize” and say goodbye playing in Argentinos Juniors.

8. Carlos Valderrama

The “Kid”, who played three World Cups and five Americas Cups with the Colombia National Team, was still active when Diego’s tribute match was organized: he played in the Colorado Rapids in the USA, where his successful career ended.

9. Enzo Francescoli

The Uruguayan footballer, who won the idolatry of all River fans for his stay there, also stood out in France and Italy. He is currently manager of the Núñez institution.

10. Davor Suker

Probably the best Croatian soccer player in history. He excelled at Real Madrid, where he won the coveted 1998 Champions League and also won the Intercontinental Cup that year. He was also a scorer of that World Cup, in which they finished third.

11. Hristo Stoitchkov

Bulgarian Crack who had the luxury of winning a Ballon d’Or, back in 1994. He shone at FC Barcelona in Spain for many years and, after retirement, continued to be linked to football as a coach.