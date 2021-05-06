this is how hatred was forged in the Madrid elections

Clashes between supporters of VOX and United We Can in Vallecas. (Getty Images)

The elections for the Community of Madrid have once again shown the deep fragmentation between the different political positions. If much of the blame for this social polarization lies in the extremist rhetoric From some parties to others, there is also an element that has contributed to the weather being unbreathable during the campaign: algorithms in social networks of a good part of the voters.

Behind every advertisement of Facebook, from each feed of Twitter and from every suggestion of Youtube there is an algorithm specifically designed for users to consume without measure. Each click opens the doors of a subliminal reality that begins with the constant tracking of our preferences and our tastes. In this way we receive a subtle bombardment of content increasingly personalized according to our interests, sometimes the result of curiosity and others of concern. The more time is spent on the platform on duty, the more effective that algorithm is and the more marked is the path that we travel … or, rather, that they make us travel.

Many times we do not give importance to how the algorithm influences the flow of content that we consume, especially when our interests are the videos of kittens or the best petanque games in history. When these are repeated one after the other and then connect with dogs or songs of The Panchos the only thing that seems to turn on is our dopamine levels. And so the hours can pass, mired in the innocuous. But when at the time of the electoral campaign we give ‘like’ to a video published by one of our Facebook contacts with the title: “Here Santiago Abascal perfectly describes the puppet of Pablo Iglesias“; or we retweeted a news item with the headline: “Pablo Iglesias: The PP needs the fascism to keep the government”, Or YouTube suggests reproductions where citizens criticize Isabel Diaz Ayuso for calling those who are part of the hunger queues in Madrid “kept”, then the spiral of content begins to poison.

Read more

Isabel Diaz Ayuso swept the regional elections in Madrid. REUTERS / Susana Vera

This type of news, opinion articles and chronicles have been around a lifetime. The only and momentous difference is that before there were On the airwaves, on televisions or on paper, and now they are connecting in an unlimited way with related content on social platforms. That is, if one gets carried away, one ends up being dragged by the political propaganda, by conspiracy theories, due to the theories of pseudoscientists or pseudo-doctors and abusive content that could lead us to live in a parallel reality. This may come to nothing, but it can also influence the voting intention, polarize the population or go to extremes as the author of the Christchurch massacre, New Zealand, in March 2019, which was fed by videos on white supremacy that ended up dramatically influencing its fragile and psychopathic personality.

How the lucrative tech circus is set up is having a lot to do with the radicalization of society. We have not only seen it in Madrid during the agitated electoral campaign, it was also experienced in Catalonia with the independence riots and at the national level. Perhaps the clearest examples are found in USA with the followers of Donald trump who decided to attack the Capitol on January 6 or in electoral processes such as those of Ukraine. This spread of extremism is so worrying that governments are trying to understand how to curb the power of social media.

One of the most active is in the US, where CEOs of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, or from Twitter, Jack Dorsey, have submitted to questions from policy makers in the Senate. The platforms defend that they apply filters or eliminate harmful content, although in reality, Facebook has become the cradle of misinformation during the pandemic. Perhaps one of the clearest examples is the group ‘Stop the Steal’, which for weeks housed people convinced that the US elections were a fraud. It is precisely in the United States that the law of Protecting Americans from Dangerous Algorithms, which seeks to hold the large social platforms responsible for being part of this “algorithmic amplification of harmful and radical content that leads to violence outside the network.”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during his November appearance in the US Senate (Getty Images)

The electoral campaign in Madrid it has left shameful episodes such as those that occurred in a VOX event in Vallecas, where dozens of people attacked militants and the police during a rally; or with the death threats suffered by members of the Government or candidates to govern in Madrid, such as Iglesias. These incidents are the tip of the iceberg and are amplified by algorithms. The labels that politicians place on their adversaries (fascists, communists, ‘trumpists’ -by Donald Trump-, Bolivarians …) do not help calm the spirits and neither do the crude exaggerations where it is too easily stated that if one wins, communism will come and if the other wins, fascism. Little has been known about the electoral programs and the line that one and the other have followed is that of tension. This cocktail has achieved that the hatred broadcast and fed back with messages channeled on social networks has prevailed.

As much as little by little legislation to protect consumers begins to appear, the last word is the citizenship. It is our final responsibility to spend more or less time on platforms that can lead us astray.

You may also like:

The Madrid elections open the door to a new path: female hyper-leadership

The elections in Madrid reach a historic 76.19% participation

The Vallecas Stadium with Santiago Abascal is not the Berlin Olympic with Hitler