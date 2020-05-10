Harley Quinn should not be underestimated. Since this DC Comics character has surpassed and evolved much more over the years, than any other.

She has become a formidable antihero in her own right. His combination of high intelligence, with his capable athletic ability gives him Harley quinn A level sufficient to face most of the adversaries that are ahead of you, regardless of whether they have powers or not.

An incredible example would be during the Heroes in Crisis event, where Harley Quinn becomes the main suspect in the massacre of several metahumans in a place called Sanctuary. There were several heroes in recovery under the care of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. When members of the League of Justice Catching her, she demonstrates that she is capable of incapacitating the most powerful superheroes in the DC Comics Universe.

She is cunning, determined, ruthless, and crazy enough to be dangerously unpredictable.

In Heroes in Crisis # 2Harley Quinn shows all her skills. First, she rushes into Wonder Woman’s arms, feigning hysteria and despair, appealing and taking advantage of Wonder Woman’s compassion. This allows him to steal Diana’s tie. To use it against Batman, as she quickly wraps it around the Dark Knight’s throat, threatening to break his neck if Wonder Woman or Superman get close. As the lasso forces the one in contact with him to tell the truth, Harley Quinn forces Batman to reveal that he has kryptonite on his utility belt. She uses the Kryptonite to incapacitate Superman before escaping out the window.

It is almost like a brilliant set of stone, paper and scissors. Wonder Woman beats Batman, Batman beats Superman, and Harley Quinn beats everyone. By using the Justice League heroes against each other, she can easily escape. Demonstrating his two best abilities, his intelligence and his physical form.

In the end the truth is discovered. Wally West caused the massacre by accident. Since he is still dealing with the trauma related to the fact that his family was erased, he became convinced that he was alone in his pain and that the Shrine was created by the Justice League solely out of pity.