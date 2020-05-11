A source close to the Scuderia talks about Elkann’s approach to Lewis

Although Hamilton did not refuse at first, in the end he showed fidelity to Mercedes.

The meeting between John Elkann, president of Ferrari, and Lewis Hamilton last year was one of the sparks of the ‘silly season’. This weekend a journalist close to the Scuderia has given more details of how that meeting went.

Lewis Hamilton ends his contract this year, but has already stated that his intention is to stay with Mercedes. While waiting for the signature, it must be remembered that this was not so clear last year, when rumors emerged that John Elkann had met with the British. At the weekend Leo Turrini, a source close to the Scuderia, gives details on how that meeting was confirmed by the Scuderia dome.

“John Elkann, at the end of last summer, investigated Hamilton’s availability through a highly authorized intermediary. He was asked if he could be interested in opening negotiations for his change to Ferrari,” Turrini tells on Italian Sky.

“Hamilton’s first response was not entirely negative, but then Lewis made it known that for his life project he had to stay in Mercedes to beat the famous and mythical record for all seven Michael Schumacher titles,” he adds.

Surely Lewis’s reasoning is the one he recently explained in a conversation with Toto Wolff, in which he detailed that Ferrari was for him like a summer love and in Mercedes he saw more stability and a long-term relationship.

Turrini ends the story with Elkann’s response to Lewis’s rejection: “We will do everything we can to avoid it!” And that is what the Scuderia does, with a future project that revolves around Charles Leclerc and with the Monegasque companion still in doubt, although the option of Carlos Sainz has gained strength in recent weeks and right now seems the most suitable option.

