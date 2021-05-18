This is how Hacienda sneaks into weddings, baptisms and communions

The arrival of good weather officially begins the season of celebrations. Starting in May, our agendas gradually fill up with weddings, baptisms and communions. According to data from the INE, most weddings take place between April and September. And although normality is marked by the pandemic, and the situation continues to be somewhat atypical and the mask will be the essential complement to any of our outfits this summer, the end of the State of Alarm confers the legal framework for it to be resumed in some communities holding any of these events.

But if you’re getting married soon, you should know that by law, The Treasury may ask you to pay the amount obtained in gifts.

The gifts received are not taxed through the income statement, but are taxed by the Inheritance tax and donations.

First of all, we must clarify that, in the event that the gifts received for any celebration are investigated and although there is a state law, the Tax Agency would not be in charge of doing it. The tax on donations is assigned to the Autonomous Communities, so it would be each Community that would control this circumstance. National law only applies in the absence of regional law.

For this same reason, each community can say the degree of taxation applied to these gifts. In addition, the tax grade also depends on the relationship with the donor or the value of the donation, regardless of whether it is movable or immovable.

By autonomous communities: where is it more profitable to receive gifts?

In Madrid, Andalusia, Murcia and La Rioja is where it is most profitable to receive gifts. In these communities, a 99% discount is applied on the tax quota on donations between parents and children. Namely, Only 1% of the fee would have to be paid to the Treasury.

With the law in hand, the gifts that the honorees receive for their link, or for any other type of celebration, are donations and, therefore, must be paid from the first cent. But to the reassurance of many, tax advisers point out that, at least for now, Hacienda does not have gifts in its sights.

Two years ago, before words like quarantine, de-escalation, PCR, incidence of cases or telework gradually conquered our language, two inspectors from the Tax Agency broke into the invitation of a wedding that was being held in Badajoz. But to the consolation of many, his goal was to garnish the payment because the caterer owed money.

Considering what has been seen, in what the Treasury is most interested in finding tax irregularities in the activities carried out by the companies that organize the events themselves, such as florist services or, as in the case of the bride and groom from Badajoz, in the catering. The custom prevails, and seeing how the treasury acts, it seems that it has decided to turn a blind eye to the gifts derived from such traditional events as weddings, baptisms or communions. At least for now.

What about the envelopes?

Giving cash envelopes is a fairly established tradition. Experts point out that it is better to opt for bank transfer. In the unlikely event of an inspection, we could justify the transfer concept that it is a wedding gift. It is not advisable to handle too much cash without proving its origin.

But what we are all looking forward to is attending the celebrations with total normality.

There is less.

The other side of the coin

