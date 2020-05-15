May 14, 2020 | 8:00 pm

The COVID-19 pandemic forced airlines to reduce their operations locally and internationally in order to reduce the number of infections.

In early April, global air traffic fell 80% from 2019. In late March, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimated that half of airlines could run out of liquidity in two to three months.

During the first week of May, IATA estimated that global airline losses caused by the crisis could reach $ 314 billion this year, representing a 55% drop in passenger revenue compared to 2019.

Latin America will be the last region in the world to return to pre-coronavirus air travel levels, which could be a severe blow to its weak industry in the sector, according to a report by the ICF consultancy that will be published on Thursday.

ICF predicts that Latin America will take six years to recover, while the United States, Canada and Asia-Pacific regions will take no more than four. Europe would need five and a half years.

Overall, the projection is significantly more pessimistic than that presented by the airline industry, at least in public. He also warns that the travel crisis will last much longer than the coronavirus itself.

Against this background, governments have come out to inject resources to prevent them from declaring bankruptcy.

Italy

Alitalia airline will now be under the absolute control of the country’s government, confirmed the Minister of Industry, Stefano Patuanelli.

If it had not acted, the company would have gone bankrupt due to the coronavirus crisis.

With an investment of at least € 3 billion, the Italian government will create a new company in early June that will absorb 100% of the airline.

The government plans to set up a new company wholly controlled by the economy and finance ministry, or controlled by a company with majority public participation, including indirect, the government reported in a press release.

Colombia

The Colombian government is considering buying shares in Avianca, the country’s main airline, according to Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla.

“Assuming a shareholding is one of the options that should be considered, although nothing has yet been decided,” Carrasquilla said.

In a report, the airline said its ability to maintain operations is in question.

Thailand

The Thai government will support a rescue package for Thai Airways International Plc, which envisages its complete restructuring, the prime minister said on May 5.

Seeking union support for the plan, drafted amid a global travel slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak,

Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said adjusting the airline’s organizational structure and staff would be a challenge, although he did not disclose more details.

The majority state-owned airline needs a loan of 58.1 billion baht (42,827,002,385 pesos) guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance to guarantee its liquidity.

Germany

In Germany, Carsten Spohr, the head of Lufthansa, asked for government help and warned that the group is currently losing a million euros “per hour”.

The German group reported on Thursday that its various companies are “in intense negotiations with the governments of their respective headquarters (…) to ensure their sustainable solvency” in the face of the crisis.

And it was not until April 28 that they announced a rescue package for 9 billion euros (9.793 billion dollars) for the airline. However, they did not detail the terms for the deal later.

Neither Lufthansa nor a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Economy declined to comment. A government source said the talks would continue.

Mexico

The National Chamber of Air Transportation (Canaero) does not rule out the possibility that airlines in Mexico go bankrupt and lose up to half a million jobs.

A couple of weeks ago, the director of Canaero, Luis Osorio, said that they were in talks with the government to understand what measures can be taken for the sector to deal with this problem.

France

The French State will grant loans totaling 7,000 million euros to save Ago France, although a nationalization is not foreseen, informed the French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire.

Those loans are broken down into 4,000 million euros in bank loans guaranteed by the state and 3,000 million in direct loans, the minister said in a television interview.

Holland

The Dutch state plans an aid package of between 2,000 and 4,000 million euros for the KLM airline.

“We are working on the details” of the rescue operation, explained Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra at an online press conference.

United States

The United States Treasury Department reported that the country’s main airlines reached a preliminary agreement on a $ 25 billion support package, intended to help firms in the sector.

The pact was reached with a dozen airlines, including the big four – American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest – who were hesitant to accept government aid for fear of counterparts, as a possible nationalization.

Brazil

The airline Chilean-Brazilian LATAM Airlines announced in early April that a 95% reduction in its passenger operations until May due to the coronavirus crisis, a measure that will cause a deeper impact than expected.

On April 23, the Brazilian Association of Airline Companies announced that at the beginning of May at the latest, an economic aid for the sector would be carried out by the Brazilian Economic and Social Development Bank (Bndes), between 470 and 658 millions of dollars.

With information from . and .