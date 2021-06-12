this is how Google apps will look with the new “Material You” design

This new interface is not yet available in beta 2 of Android 12.

The second beta version of Android 12 recently reached all compatible devices, which introduced one of the new functions that had already been announced at Google I / O 2021 to the operating system: automatic themes.

This functionality is part of the set of aesthetic changes introduced with the latest version of Android, among which stands out a new user interface called “Material You” which offers us a cleaner and more with greater customization possibilities.

Well, now we can show you what the new “Material You” design will look like in three of the great Google apps: Gboard, Google Chrome and Messages.

This will be the new Gboard with “Material You”

As we can read in 9to5Google, the new Gboard design with “Material You” will be called “Dynamic Color” and it will appear as a theme of this application in the section Predetermined along with the options that are already present today: The one with the system, Predetermined Y Default dark.

The wallpaper of this theme will always have the lightest shade and the fact of turn key borders on or off it will influence the customization of the theme.

Thus, as you can see in the images that we leave below these lines, when the edges of the keys are deactivated the? 123 key and the space bar will have a pill shape and a darker color. In addition, the backspace key will contrast with those before the present a lighter tone.

For its part, when these edges are activated the QWERTY, apostrophe, language switch, and space bar keys are white, while the Caps Lock, Backspace, Comma, Period, and Back keys feature a shade slightly lighter than the? 123 key.

It should be noted that this new Gboard interface not yet available in beta 2 of the latest Android version and is expected to reach the world with the stable version of Android 12 that will come out at the end of this year.

This is what Google Chrome will look like with “Material You”

At the moment, it is not clear which parts of Google Chrome for Android will be redesigned with the new aesthetic interface, but the 9to5Google colleagues have developed a mockup that shows us what it would be like the look of Chrome with this new design, which we leave below these lines.

As in the previous case, we will have to wait until the final version of Android 12, which will be released at the end of 2021, to be able to check what Google Chrome will look like with “Material You”.

This is what Google Messages will look like with “Material You”

Thanks to the guys at XDA-Developers we can see the first signs of the redesign of Google Messages with the new interface “Material You”.

In the images that we leave you just above these lines we can see that the elements of the user interface that change their color automatically when changing the wallpaper are the search bar, floating action button and category tabs.

Currently, this new design of Google Messages not available yet neither in the beta 2 of Android 12 nor in the latest beta version of this application but expected to reach the world before the end of the year.

