By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/14/2020 10:00 am

Dragon Ball: The Battle of the Gods and the Dragon Ball Super manga have several elements in common. Both were designed as a canon sequel to Dragon Ball Z, introducing us to the characters of Beerus and Whis, and the two stories end with Goku winning his confrontation against Beerus … by losing his fight with the God of Destruction.

As strange as it sounds, the first arc of Dragon Ball Super presents us with a series of confrontations between Goku and Beerus to decide the future of planet Earth, where, despite all the Saiyan’s attempts, it is the God of Destruction who wins brute force confrontation. But Kakaroto’s determination makes this new antagonist find special value in our world and don’t destroy it.

This is not the first time that Goku has lost a match, everyone will remember his sacrifice against Cell, but It is the first time that he wins when he is defeated. In no other Dragon Ball arc, be it original, Z, or Super, has our beloved protagonist won the war by losing the battle.

However, With the confrontation against the fearsome Moro still underway, it is possible that something similar will happen. Maybe the defeat of Goku causes the villain to be defeated by another character or a divine entity to intervene, now we just have to wait and see what will happen in the future.

On related topics, this is what Gogeta Super Saiyan 5 would look like in reality. Similarly, this could be Frieza’s design for a live action Dragon Ball movie.

Via: Screenrant

It is official, you can download GTA V completely free in the Epic Games Store



The New Mutants already has a release date, once again

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.