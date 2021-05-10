This is how Gianluca Vacchi and Sharon Fonseca lull their daughter

Gianluca Vacchi Y Sharon fonseca he is fully enjoying each of his daughter’s tender stages Blu Jerusalema, who – at only six months old – has melted with love for his parents. Recently, the model of Venezuelan origin shared a tender video in which she boasted the paternal instinct of the Italian millionaire. Sharon, 26, showed how in just a few minutes Gianluca made her baby fall asleep.

On her Instagram profile, the model shared a tender video in which she can be seen lulling her daughter with the help of her partner to the rhythm of Yellow, from Coldplay. “I was completely awake until daddy came to hug us and sang a song for us ❤️ you can see how he couldn’t resist in the end 🥺 I live right now☺️”, Sharon commented next to the video, which in just a few hours has more than 400 thousand reproductions. Vacchi reacted to the video posted on Sharon’s networks and commented: “@sharfonseca I love you with all my being❤️❤️”.

This sweet video takes place just over three weeks after the cleft palate surgery that little Blu underwent. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Vacchi shared that her daughter was born with “an open palate, which is clinically known as a cleft palate.”

In her social networks, Sharon Fonseca shared what it was like for them to go through her daughter’s operation, assuring that it had been the most challenging. “It has been a very challenging and emotional week for us, and you can imagine for her… your little baby going through something as serious as surgery, it really shakes up your whole world as a parent. Our angel really never ceases to amaze us! ”He commented, along with a video of the moments they spent as a family in the hospital.