This is how Georgina Rodríguez dresses for a ‘business trip’, and carries an elegant Hermès bag



Georgina Rodríguez, young model of Spanish origin and Argentine partner of soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Photo: VINCENZO PINTO / AFP / Getty Images

After those days when Georgina rodriguez revolutionized the city of Jaca, where she lived during her childhood and adolescence, while recording one of the most emotional episodes of her new documentary series for Netflix, the model once again takes to the skies in her brand new private jet, which she shares with her boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo and their four children, facing a “business trip” whose fate, however, he has preferred not to reveal.

The star of the catwalks poses smiling for her Instagram followers in the publication with which she has released the news, in which she is elegantly dressed in white and with a colorful and sophisticated scarf tied around her neck. In the image you can see that Georgina took advantage of the commute to do some work on her laptop while having an energy drink.

“Business Trip”, has also written the presenter, dancer and occasional designer to contextualize such a picture, in which the presence of a mustard-colored maxi bag also stands out. In the section where the location can be shared, Georgina has chosen to be something generic and has limited herself to saying that she is in the “world”, specifically traveling it at hundreds of meters high.

