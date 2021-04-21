this is how generosity is eroded when evaluating candidacies

If in a job interview or in an examination evaluation, a person receives a generous score, the evaluators will not be as positive with the following candidates and will act more harshly.

This is the conclusion reached by a study carried out by researchers from the University of Barcelona (UB) together with experts from the universities of Zurich (Switzerland) and Brown (USA). The work, published in Science Advances, identifies a new cognitive bias that affects evaluation processes: the “erosion of generosity”.

Research indicates that the odds of passing a candidate decrease by 7.7% for each person tested who has obtained a ‘generous’ score

The study has analyzed more than 10,000 reviews made to candidates who are going to occupy a fixed position as a Primary and Secondary teacher in Catalonia. The objective, according to the authors, was to study how the decision of the evaluation committees is affected by the fact that a candidate occupies a certain position on the list of examinees.

Researchers have considered that awarding a 5.00 (the minimum to pass) was a act of generosity while it allowed people who were at the limit of doing so to pass the test.

Once this parameter is set, research shows that the odds of passing a candidate decrease by one 7.7% for each person previously tested that same day who has obtained a ‘generous’ score of 5.00.

Aversion to guilt, possible explanation

The authors propose some explanations for this erosion of generosity. One could be aversion to guilt: Evaluators would tend to be generous and approve dubious candidates to avoid feeling guilty, but once they have approved several candidates with a 5, that feeling of guilt would diminish and they would judge more and more harshly.

“We have seen that the mechanism that affects the final grade is neither fatigue, nor the contrast with the previous candidate, nor the expectation of the jury, as other investigations had said: it is above all guilt, or the erosion of generosity ”, Explains the researcher from the Faculty of Economics and Business of the UB and co-author of the article, Jordi J. Teixidó.

The work uses game theory tools, typical of the social sciences, to interpret the results of its analyzes

The work, also signed by the UB researcher Tania Fernandez, as well as by Marc Lluís Vives (Brow University) and Miquel Serra Burriel (University of Zurich), uses tools from game theory, typical of the social sciences, to interpret the results of its analysis.

The teacher selection process had adequate characteristics for the study, given that the order of the people examined was random and that the decision was made, not individually, but among the members of a committee, as is ever the case. most common in selection processes.

Reference:

Marc-Lluís Vives, Tania Fernandez-Navia, Jordi J. Teixidó, Miquel Serra-Burriel. “Lenience breeds strictness: the generosity-erosion effect in hiring decisions”, Science Advances (2021). DOI: /10.1126/sciadv.abe2045

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.