Study Predicts How Avid Gamers Could Look In The Next 20 Years If They Didn’t Change Their Lifestyle Habits

Remember the pale, hunchbacked ‘Emma’ model from last year who was supposed to warn us of the dangers of working in an office?

Well now there is a new grotesque creation in the world and this time he wants to warn us of the dangers of spending so many hours in video game.

Yes the video game they’re a pretty easy target considering we’re all in self-isolation right now and many people are taking the time to catch up on some games that they may have missed.

And so, a team funded by the OnlineCasino.ca portal has created ‘Michaelwhich, they say, is the appearance what will the players eager in 20 years if they don’t change their behavior. What they apparently don’t realize is that we’ve had video game for much more than 20 years And as a result, there aren’t too many Michaels walking around.

‘The display shows that Michael you have pale, pasty skin after years of being in artificial light and the result of a lack of vitamin D and B-12. He has stress-related eczema on his legs and arms and a permanent backward tilt due to poor posture, “explain the people behind the creation.

“From lack of sleep and dehydration, to lack of vitamin D, digital eyestrain and” PlayStation thumb, “these are just some of the physical implications of spending hours online, in a gaming chair, away from light. solar and physical activity. “

To design MichaelThe researchers reviewed reports from such organizations in the National Health Service, the World Health Organization, National Geographic and UK interactive entertainment on the possible effects of the player’s lifestyle.

This included the physical impacts on the human body, including muscles, skin, eyes, and hair, of staying indoors, sitting in a chair, and spending too much time looking at a computer screen.

Using this information, the team worked with animators and artists to create Michael, a visual representation of a future player.

The team gives five tips for the players Take better care of yourself, such as stretching or exercising regularly to warm up your muscles, avoid glare from screens by evenly lighting the room, a healthy diet, stay hydrated with water, and sit properly.

He self-isolation of coronavirus has led to a boom in online gaming, and players they spend nearly 19% more time on an average game, experts report. Despite opposition from academics and industry, the World Health Organization now recognizes ‘addiction’ to video game as an official psychological disorder.

(With information from Metro.co.uk)