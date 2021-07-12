This is how Galilea Montijo celebrates Andrea Legarreta his 50 years | Instagram

In a moving message and a photograph, Galilea Montijo shared the joy of being able to celebrate a special day for the anniversary of Andrea Legarreta, unconditional friend and companion of the “tapathy“in the broadcast.

True to his style, Galilea Montijo, dedicated a space from his Instagram account in which he shared a snapshot with his colleague and partner of so many years, Andrea Legarreta, to whom he celebrated his birthday.

The popular “Today’s driver“He took the opportunity to accompany the publication with an emotional message in which he expressed his affection for the presenter and co-worker, affectionately expressing his best wishes.

The two members of Hoy’s team of drivers, Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta, appear in a tender postcard where their faces appear very united and the 48-year-old collaborator did not hesitate to pamper her accomplice in adventures.

Happy birthday My bebbabetssssss @andrealegarreta you know that I wish you the most beautiful ALWAYS !!! Thank you for all the moments lived for so many years, laughter, tears, fun, eternal talks, but always affection, love, respect and admiration !!!! Gozalaaaaaaa !!!! I adore you

It was the written message from Galilea Montijo to which several of the members of the production reacted with emojis and comments, including Andrea Escalona, ​​who was one of the first to go to the publication and left several hearts in the photograph.

Hermosaaaa, Bellasss, I love you, How beautiful Gali with her bebabets I love your friendship, I love you! The kiss was missing, were some of the messages from the users of the platform.

“Gali“who has more than 9 million followers on his Instagram account, is one of the most popular in the broadcast of Las Estrellas produced by Andrea Rodríguez Doria, Andrea Escalona’s aunt.

His loyal followers keep an eye on each of his publications so the reactions and the 30,511 “likes” did not wait.

As is customary, the 48-year-old celebrity and now “Latingal boutique” businesswoman brought a touch of fun with her multi-colored accessories.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres wore a set of accessories that are very much in trend in which she combined two necklaces, one in different pastel colors and the other much smaller and thinner in silver.

But without a doubt, the protagonists of her look were the set of earrings that she wore in one of her ears from which various colored earrings hung in different sizes that matched the tones of the necklace that adorned what seemed to be a colored outfit. lavender.

It should be remembered that “La Montijo” has been characterized as one of those that most imposes its style, not only in the program but through its social networks.

The youtuber, who most of the time wears an impeccable style in her personal image in every way, chose on this occasion to wear a more natural makeup, letting her eyes be the protagonists with abundant eyelashes.

And it is that the remembered presenter of programs like “Pequeños Gigantes” and “Vida Tv”, has behind her a great team that contributes to enhance her best attributes.

The “television actress”, remembered for some melodramas such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Loving you is my sin”, “The price of your love”, “The Hidden Truth” as well as series such as “Marry me, my love” Among many other productions from the San Ángel production house, she has declared herself a fashion fan since she was little.

Clothes and accessories are one of the things that attract the most to the unconditional colleague of Erick Rubín’s wife, who recently declared herself proud of her 50th anniversary, which she celebrated with her family and the production of the morning broadcast.

It was Mia and Nina Rubín’s own mother, “Andy Legarreta”, who a few weeks ago highlighted the effort and commitment of her friend and partner with whom she has lived for several years on the variety show forums.

Montijo Torres, who now opens her facet as a businesswoman and makes one of her great dreams come true and also that of other women who always seek to look good and are inspired by the “model” who should be remembered, became known for a beauty contest by being crowned as “the Tv girl”.