This is how Gal Gadot celebrates the 4 years of the Wonder Woman premiere

In 2017, the first Wonder Woman movie was released, a role that has led actress Gal Gadot to superstardom.

Gal gadot wanted to pay tribute to Wonder woman just the day of the fourth anniversary of the premiere of the first film. Although we had already seen the character of Dc comics on Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), on that occasion she had to lead a whole film and the result was a tremendous success.

In the publication of Gal gadot in social networks we can see the final monologue of the film Wonder woman: “I used to want to save the world. I caught a glimpse of the darkness that lives within your light. I learned that within each one of them, there will always be both… I have touched the darkness that lives between the light and I have seen the worst of this world, and the best. I have seen the terrible things men do to each other in the name of hatred, and how far they will go for love. Now I know. Only love can save this world. So I stay. I fight and give… for the world that I know it can be. This is my mission, now. Forever”.

Next to the video Gal gadot wrote: “Wonder Woman was released 4 years ago and it changed my life… Thank you all so much for the love, I will always be grateful for this incredible opportunity and I promise that we will always do our best to maintain and tell the Wonder Woman story of the best possible way. Love and peace!”

Now they are preparing the third installment.

Gal gadot she is immersed in a few very interesting projects. Although without a doubt what stands out the most is Wonder woman 3, where he will play again Diana prince, with Patty jenkins director. There aren’t many plot details for this movie, so we don’t know what historical moment it will be set.

But also, we can see Gal gadot on Red Notice from Netflix, where he will share the screen with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, he will also play Irena Sendler, Hedy Lamarr (mini series) now Cleopatra with director Patty Jenkins and finally signed for the spy movie Heart of stone.