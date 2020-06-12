Explore the museums of the world from the comfort of your home 1:08

. – A conversation out the window between generations forced to stay apart. The streets of the city, once bustling, were deserted. A grocery shopper dressed in a makeshift hazardous materials suit. A clearly exhausted healthcare professional works on the front line.

These are some of the images that capture a crucial moment in history that museums and cultural institutions around the world are working to document the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is really important that future generations can look back and see that everything happened so that we are safe,” said Ellen Harrison, director of Creative Programs and Campaigns at Historic England. “AND [las exhibiciones sobre el coronavirus son] a really useful way to process some of the really difficult feelings and frustrations that we all experience. ”

In late April, Historic England, which archives English heritage by documenting archeology, construction, and social history, began collecting photos for its “Image Confinement Collection.” It marked the first call by the public body for public presentations since World War II. After a week, they received nearly 3,000 records from across the country, illustrating a diverse collective experience.

“We have seen many rainbows, it has become a symbol in the UK of a kind of solidarity at this time,” Harrison said of the introductions. “We have seen many examples of people coming out to applaud caregivers… we have also seen the difficulties and frustration that people face having children at home all the time… And we have had some really lovely pictures of people communicating with their older family members on the phone [y] also through windows ”.

Historic England selected 200 of the submissions for its archive, including 100 from the public, 50 from contemporary artists and the rest of the museum’s photographers.

“A couple recreated the beds of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, but they have messages behind ‘Stay Home,'” said Harrison. “So it’s really nice to see that even in this adversity, people keep their sense of humor.”

Elsewhere, curators focus not only on visualization, but also iconic physical artifacts from an unprecedented time.

The Wien Museum in Austria started their “Corona in Vienna” project by asking the public for “photos of things that exemplify their new private or professional life in the times of the new coronavirus”.

Presentations include signs and posters, home works of art, barriers to enforcing social alienation, and more.

In the United States, the New York Historical Society is also focusing on objects with its “History Responds” initiative. The collection began in March, launching with the purchase of a single bottle of hand sanitizer.

“Certainly, a recurring object is masks, they have become a powerful visual symbol of the crisis,” said Margi Hofer, vice president and director of the Museum of the Historical Society of New York.

“Over the past two months, the meaning of the masks has changed. At first, people were advised not to wear face masks in public, and now they are mandatory, so I think they are symbolic of confusion around public health guidelines. They have also become a political statement; whether or not you wear one can indicate how you feel about the government’s efforts to reopen. ”

Hofer said another common theme is companies that rotate their production to better meet public needs. An example is a Brooklyn distillery, which generally makes whiskey, now making hand sanitizer.

The New York Historical Society embraces artifact collection as a crisis unfolds: they call the act “rapid response collection.” The creation of the coronavirus collection builds on the New York Historical Society’s experience of a previous event: the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“Only two days after the attack, our then President recruited people to come out and start collecting; the evidence of that moment would quickly disappear if we did not act quickly, ”says Hofer. “Time was of the essence before the missing signs, the distinctive dust and debris, the wreckage … disappeared.”

Similar to its September 11 collection, the coronavirus collection includes materials, images, and stories gathered at the most difficult time. Hofer said he hopes the collection will one day serve as instructive evidence for future generations.

“Look at how we return to the 1918 flu pandemic to learn the lessons learned from that experience,” said Hofer.

“We look at the public health measures and government interventions that were or were not taken as a guide to what might be right now.”

