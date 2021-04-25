This is how Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao built ‘Nomadland’

At that moment he knew that he had found his “soul mate”, perfect to direct the film adaptation of the plot, which today starts as a favorite to sweep tomorrow at the 2021 gala of the highest American film award, the Oscar, adapted to the situation still pandemic (by Covid-19) facing the world.

“‘The Rider’ was one of the best things I’ve seen in a long time. The director had no preconceptions about the characters, and without hearing much about the film, I felt like it was like a personal discovery for me.

“As a producer I was attracted to the fact that a female director had used the typically male Western genre and its resources to tell a more universal story about triumph in the face of adversity and the will to survive and adapt our dreams,” said McDormand, in an interview granted to Who by Searchlight Pictures.

Encounter of the Titans: Chloé Zhao and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu at the Telluride Film Festival 2017 on September 3, 2017. (© Getty Images 842303962)

When Zhao agreed to join the project, he discovered that Bruder’s novel is actually “an investigative journalism work and each chapter addresses a different topic. Half of the book revolves around nomadic life.

“The other half is actually undercover journalism: Jessica worked undercover in the beet harvest at Amazon,” explained Chloé for whom the most important thing was to capture a woman who “with nature, as it evolves, in the desert, rocks , the trees, the stars, a hurricane. That’s where he finds his independence. “

Later, the director decided that the ideal is that Frances should not only be a producer, but the protagonist: Fern, a 61-year-old woman, widowed and who has nowhere to return. “The truth is that I felt that it would not be easy to attract the public with this project. With ‘The Rider’ it was about cowboys, it was a Wild West movie,” explained Chloé.