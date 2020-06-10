Rayo Vallecano takes the first three points of Spanish football after the coronavirus, winning 1-0 against Albacete in what is probably the most atypical game in the history of Spanish football. He returned to roll the ball in Spain, three months later and did so with the second part of the match, suspended at half-time on matchday 20 by the chants against Zozulya. The new form of football, to which we will have to get used to until the public returns to the stadiums, left many anecdotes, beyond the victory of the franjirrojo team.

Advíncula He had the honor of scoring the first goal – and what a goal – after the relaunch of La Liga, after 16 minutes of play. The Peruvian caught it at the peak of the area, outlined himself and nailed it to the opposite squad. The goal was held on the balconies of Vallecas, where the television production was paid special attention, and on the playing field. The Rayo players celebrated by hitting their elbows and with a few shy embraces. Things of the new normal.

Highlighted two canvases that covered the side stand and one of the funds, which read “we will never forget you” and “always in our memory”. After a floral offering from the rayista president, Raúl Martín Presa, in memory of the more than 40,000 people who died of the coronavirus, the bench members jumped separately onto the field of play. Then the 21 starters did it, not 22, because in the first part of the duel played in December, the mechanical cheese player Edy Silvestre was expelled before the postponement.

The peculiarities of the small Vallecas Stadium allowed various fans to gather on the balconies next to the facilities. In fact, before the game started a thunderous “C’mon Lightning!” was heard from one of the buildings next to the redhead facilities, just before the minute of silence before the initial whistle. The stands, not surprisingly, were mostly empty, as the substitutes were located in the first rows and there were a total of seven people in the presidential box.

The previous spike between both teams meant that the intensity did not decline despite the three-month hiatus and the risk of contagion. From the first moment they got fully into the fight for the three points and Santi Comesaña and Pedro had an early engagement, after a foul on the rayista.

Surprised the clothing of Lucas Alcaraz. Albacete coach appeared in the technical area without mask or gloves. Did not do the same Paco Jémez, who strictly complied with the health recommendations and yes it carried both accessories.

The peculiarity of the match, which lasted 45 minutes, caused the first change occurred in the 28th minute of play. Alcaraz moved the bench and introduced Acuña by Dani Ojeda. It was not the only variation of the match, minutes later Fuster entered replacing Azamoun. Jémez, for his part, did not change the team in the 45 minute match.

The victory of the franjirrojo team leaves them close to the play-off positions, in seventh position with three points. For his part, La Mancha remain as they were, marking the permanence with 35 points but equal to points with Deportivo de la Coruña, which is in decline. All this in the absence of the dispute of the last 11 days that remain to finish a League that has finally returned.