Relegated to the background in the Italian team for Leclerc, Vettel has refused to renew with Ferrari, which will lead to Carlos Sainz Maranello in 2021. Knowing which driver to bet on then Ferrari is a mystery, although Jean Todt, president of the FIA, has explained the criteria that the team will follow.

« Whoever is ahead after four or five races will establish the hierarchy. That’s the way it is with all the teams, ”said the former CEO of Ferrari when questioned by Carlos Sainz and Leclerc in an interview at the Corriere della Sera.

In some statements that we echoed in OKDIARIO, the Madrid pilot indicated that he had not signed anything that would place him as second pilot. «In my contract it says, as in all the ones I have signed, that the team is above the pilot, but does not put anything second or support from anyone. What I know is that I will give everything for Ferrari and I will give everything they need, especially to try to win. I don’t care about the color of the car. I treat all drivers equally, we are all rivals and we must go for all. If there is a complicated situation, I would make the right decision, don’t worry« , He said.

« Neither Alonso nor Vettel won … »

Jean Todt took advantage of the interview to ask for a winning car for both Carlos Sainz as for Leclerc: « Without the car, neither Alonso nor Vettel won. The same thing happened to Michael Schumacher who came to Ferrari in 1996 and had to wait five years to get the title. In 1997 we lost it in the last race, like in 1998 and 1999, and then the good years came, but if we didn’t win before it was because we didn’t have the right combination ”.

« It is a combination of man, machine and equipment. Without one of these elements, the others do not workYou can have the talent, but if you don’t have the means, the equipment and the reliability, you don’t win. You have to put it all together, it is the only formula that works ”, added the FIA ​​president.