After the scourge of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Italy works on the return of activities and economic revival, and one of the most recognized companies in this country, the automaker Ferrari is determined to set the example on how to get going the business without putting its workers at risk.

The Italian company, which is located in the town of Maranello in the Emilia Romagna region, land of high speed and also known by other prestigious brands such as Ducati and Lamborghini, is giving the opportunity to do serological controls for all its employees ( and even family) voluntarily and not compulsory.

Through your initiative Back on track, Ferrari aims to be a model of reactivation for other companies in the country, promoting mainly two key axes:

Gradual return for the 4,000 employees who resume their activities, through a staggered process by shifts and days; Safe working environment for your people. “Because at Ferrari the person is at the center,” says Jane Reev, the company’s head of external communication, to Forbes Mexico.

FI5, a ‘bolide’ against the coronavirus

At the same time, the company presented a ventilator to help patients with Covid-19, developed in conjunction with the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) in five weeks and obtaining a “versatile, easy to use and assemble lung support device capable to optimize oxygen consumption ”, in addition to being mass produced using readily available materials.

In this regard, the directive comments that the production of valves for the ventilation machines was completed, for which “3D printing of our mechanical components was used to be able to produce them.”

Why is this fan called FI5? It receives its name from the initials of Ferrari and the IIT, based in Genoa; while the digit refers to the number of weeks it took to get the prototype to start from a blank sheet.

It is also an open source project, that is, anyone can produce it, even reveals to the Chief Communications Officer of Ferrari, some Italian and foreign companies, including Mexican, have already contacted to proceed with the certification and the distribution of this fan.

Like most companies worldwide, Ferrari is also concerned about the future of the economy: “unemployment will be a major problem in the country and throughout the world. There will be a change in the business model towards those most responsible, but for our part we will continue to make the cars everyone dreams of, “adds Reeve.

In the case of Ferrari, the market has not stopped 100%, there has clearly been a delay in the production process and a slowdown in purchase orders with customers, but the cars are ready for the market.

But what will the post-pandemic luxury market be like?

“I am curious to see what the impact of the pandemic will be in the world of luxury. We’ll see what happens when it’s done. In China, for example, sales have already reopened and there have been significant sales of luxury goods. Surely, people will not only buy an item, but they will buy the intangible value of a brand. ”

Ferrari is synonymous with high luxury and high speed, how has the Ferrari F1 team lived through this pandemic?

“In any sport, passion and emotions take over. We humans need these feelings and we will relive the great emotions of F1 and other sports again.”

Finally, the directive concludes: “clearly, we have seen that sports heroes can now wait to give the place that they deserve to all the health personnel who are helping us in this international emergency situation.”

