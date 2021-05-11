This is how FC Barcelona would form to seek the provisional leadership against Levante

The Blaugrana illusions to lift La Liga 2020/2021 go first to win this Tuesday at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium. The FC Barcelona He will have the opportunity to be provisional leader of the championship if he manages to beat the always complicated Levante, who at home does not give anything away.

However, the team led by Javi Gracia is in a situation of relaxation because it has already achieved the goal of saving itself and failed in its attempt to go to European competitions. In short, they have nothing to lose. The Catalans do play the season in 90 minutes.

Levante have won two of their last three home games against the Catalans and have suffered goals against in each of the 29 head-to-head matches against Barcelona in their First Division history. However, the Granotas are coming off six of their last eight La Liga games.

Ronald Koeman will try to cling to this to raise his team in Valencia.

A 3 – 5 – 2 to visit Levante

In goal will go (1) Marc-André ter Stegen and in defense it would be a line of three: (4) Ronald Araújo, (3) Gerard Piqué and (15) Clement Lenglet. Two lanes: (2) Sergiño Dest and (18) Jordi Alba. Three midfielders with different functions: (5) Sergio Busquets, (twenty-one) Frenkie de Jong and (16) Pedri. And up two forwards: (7) Antoine Griezmann and (10) Lionel messi.

Culé’s goal is to win and reach 78 points to sleep as a provisional leader. Atlético Madrid will host Real Sociedad on Wednesday and Real Madrid will visit Granada CF on Thursday, two difficult confrontations for the leaders.

🧐 Probable alignments of @LevanteUD – @FCBarcelona_es We keep updating the onces 👉https: //t.co/aPCZF12r6R ⌚ Matchday 36 starts at 7:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/vAURsBbh5X – LaLigaFantasyMARCA (@FantasyLaLiga) May 11, 2021

