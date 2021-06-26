This is how ‘Fast and Furious 9’ actor ruined his brother’s wedding

The wrestler and actor was surprised to reveal that during his brother’s wedding Dan, the celebration ended in a fight because he decided to give the bride and groom full payment for the drinks at the banquet.

“I thought it would be a good gesture to open the bar for everyone, that my gift for the bride and groom was to have the drinks run on me. No one would have to pay for anything. I discovered that it was a mistake when my brother Dan and I fought in the middle of the dance floor and closed the wedding, “he said on The Tonight Show.

He stressed that it was both he and another of his brothers who drank more than necessary and not the guests, the funniest part of the story was when he told the reaction of his own family to the incident.

“You could tell, at that very moment, who were the guests and who were family members Dinner. The guests were saying, ‘What are we going to do to stop it?’ And the family Dinner He said, ‘No, no, we’re going to let them figure it out,’ ” John he ended the anecdote with a big smile.