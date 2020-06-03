The new normality after COVID-19 will make many professions differ in how we knew them until now and fashion is one of the sectors in which some paradigms will be modified by new ways of working that photographers, models, makeup artists and representatives will have to practice.

Until now, photographic campaigns, catwalks and photo sessions were built due to the closeness of their teams, in which models, representatives, stylists, makeup artists and photographers worked together to achieve results. Now the distance becomes one more member, modifying the modus operandi of these trades.

“In our case it is quite complicated, since we have direct contact with the face when applying makeup to areas such as lips and eyes, where there are mucous membranes,” Cristina Libertad, Cool’s professional makeup artist, explains in productions such as Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. Madrid.

To carry out makeup and hairdressing work, they must protect themselves “with a mask and also a plastic screen”, in addition to “disinfecting lipsticks by scraping the parts used”, shadows and powders “with disinfectants such as alcohol” or using different brushes with each person.

From more traditional disinfection measures to new alternatives that emerge using technology; “I have bought a portable ultraviolet sterilizer, to get all the tools used,” says Libertad, who stresses that the greatest added setback is, over distance, time.

“Our work was always very limited by time, now we will need more: all production will take longer to perform due to the protection and disinfection measures, with which we have always worked and which must now be more intensive than ever,” he explains.

An opinion also shared by makeup artist Roberto Avellán, from La Prairie, assiduous in productions with the Mac firm, who maintains that we are “in a crucial stage of change”, highlights the makeup artist who resumes his work in productions this week, highlighting that now “the organizational function should be even more exhaustive than before”, he details.

“In this sector there is a lot of uncertainty, people will not be confident until they see us work, fear is there in any type of profession, but we cannot telework,” he says.

For the figure of the “bookers”, representatives of models, the situation is also new, and will require “measures to carry out the productions and also the castings”, details Daniel Bonet, booker at Francina Models, who highlights the importance of “the world from advertising and fashion come back to life and start again ”.

For her part, Carmen Salguero, from Yxqno Models, responsible for commercial and fashion productions in Madrid for twenty years, hopes that “the calendars change”, and everything that could not be done in these months can be done in July, if the situation evolves favorably.

Salguero, at the head of productions with firms such as Wonder Bra, indicates the close relationship between the economy and the textile industry: “in Spain we have a way of being in which we will go out to drink beer, but not to buy a cowboy or a shirt that we like it ”, he explains, affirming that“ although the works can continue to be done ”, it is the fashion sales that“ finance ”the following collections.

“This week we have a production, it will be in a fairly large studio, where the models will each show up on time, and only they, the photographer, a makeup artist and a stylist will be there,” she explains.

The photographer Patricia Blas has also made her first fashion production during these days, who explains that photographers will not experience great changes in their work, but they will coexist with “very different ways” of working, in which props and sets Lighting fixtures are “only handled by the set technician” rather than the photographer or photography assistant, as is customary.

“In the case of photographers we will not see major changes, since for the models to enter the plane we must distance ourselves approximately two meters, so we comply with the safety distances,” he explains, although it is a very “human work in the treatment with people, and this is where there are the most differences ”, clarifies Blas.