Years ago, the Japanese Anniversary Association (AJA) stated that on May 9, it would be officially known as the Goku day in honor of the protagonist of the acclaimed franchise of Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball. The AJA indicated that numbers 5 and 9 can be pronounced as Go and Ku, and this concept arose from there. Although in this region we are on May 8, in Japan it is already 9 and the fans are celebrating.

Here are some comments and illustrations that remind us why Goku is one of the most beloved characters in this industry:

Didn’t have time to draw anything new, so I’ll repost a few pieces that share my love for dad Goku. His relationship with Gohan is one of my favorite parts of the series. # GokuDay # 悟空 の 日 # ド ラ ゴ ン ボ ー ル pic.twitter.com/HLAUi6kb23 – エ レ ン (@ErrenVanDuine) May 8, 2020

It’s the day of Goku. # 悟空 の 日 # 悟空 の 日 2020 pic.twitter.com/DRKFQoim3G – CELL? MAN (@CELLMANart) May 8, 2020

Why hello there, you filthy humans. I heard it’s Son Goku’s day. pic.twitter.com/WWczZNl5iQ – Black (@LordyChica) May 8, 2020

Happy Goku Day everyone! # 悟空 の 日 # 悟空 の 日 2020 #GokuDay # GokuDay2020 pic.twitter.com/5y3SYgK4nz – VirusCat (@VirusCat_) May 8, 2020

Happy Goku day To my childhood hero #GokuDay pic.twitter.com/tTzvGL233g – Theinsanecuban (@ Gabriel77690206) May 8, 2020

Happy Goku Day Everyone!

It’s that time of the year again so I’ve made this drawing to celebrate the day. I’m quite proud of how this one turned out and I think it’s my best drawing to date and I really hope you guys like it. # GokuDay # GokuDay2020 # 悟空 の 日 # 悟空 の 日 2020 pic.twitter.com/r4YwYZLPIs – FTW Arts || Commissions Closed (@ FTWStudios99) May 8, 2020

How are you celebrating this occasion?

Via: Comicbook

