Facebook announced its strategy to combat disinformation about COVID-19. Mark Zuckerberg wrote an entry in his profile on the social network where he indicates the steps that the platform is following, among which are warnings to people who have read or shared a false news about the coronavirus, as well as links to the information center where reliable information is offered.

According to Zuckerberg, since the implementation of the COVID-19 Information Center on Facebook and Instagram, over 350 million people have clicked for information. These links appear at the top of both applications where people are invited to consult reliable sources such as WHO or local health departments.

In a matter of false information, Facebook claims to have removed hundreds of thousands of entries with conspiracy theories or advice that could cause harm, such as drinking bleach or ignoring social distancing. The company works with 60 fact-checking organizations who review the content, and if it finds that it is false, Facebook reduces its distribution and applies warning labels with greater context.

Facebook will warn you if you shared “fake news”

In practical terms, if you come to find one of these stories in your feed, Facebook will show a warning and in case you have shared, commented or simply “liked” one of these publications, the platform will send you a message to connect with accurate information. Zuckerberg says he has posted warnings in 40 million posts since March based on 4,000 articles published by his independent fact checkers.

Facebook will also implement a new feature called “Know the Facts” as part of its COVID-19 Information Center that will integrate written articles by independent partners who discredit misinformation about the coronavirus. It is worth mentioning that the platform will only delete content if the information can cause imminent physical damage, so disinformation about the coronavirus would not be entirely banished from the social network.

Facebook remains the epicenter of fake news

The announcement comes after Avaaz published a study criticizing Facebook for failing to curb disinformation about COVID-19. In its publication How Facebook can flatten the coronavirus infodemic curve, the security company indicates not only that the social network took too long to implement its anti-disinformation policiesInstead, millions are still exposed to false news about the pandemic.

Avaaz says that Facebook is an epicenter of false information about the coronavirus And the platform must do more to protect its users from this infodemic. Despite the fact that Zuckerberg says it has experts who analyze content in multiple languages, the study found that Italian, Spanish and Portuguese-speaking users receive fewer Facebook warning labels, so the risk of falling victim to a hoax is higher.

👇 More in Explica.co