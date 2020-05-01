The tremendous increase in the use of group data calls and video calls during confinement has made applications like Zoom and others mega-hits. Even WhatsApp has had to double the limit And now it allows to make group video calls of up to 8 contacts at the same time.

Facebook has taken note of Zoom and co, and has created its Messenger Rooms, group video calls designed to form virtual rooms with family or friends and chat as long as it takes.

The Messenger Rooms: space for 50

The limit of 8 simultaneous contacts talking on WhatsApp sounds good, but the limit of 50 people that Messenger Rooms have sounds even better. Until fifty contacts will be able to meet in these virtual rooms and talk without a time limit. Messenger Rooms allows you start and share rooms on Facebook through the Newsfeed, Groups and Events section. And soon “we will add the possibility of create rooms also from Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal ”.

If your friends or communities they create open rooms for you, you will see them on Facebook so you can find things to do and people to hang out with. The best thing is that when you are invited to a room, you can join from your mobile or PC, without having to download anything to get started. Even if you don’t have a Facebook account.

AI backgrounds and lighting filters

In addition to the augmented reality effects of Messenger, Facebook is starting to implement new effects powered by Artificial Intelligence in Messenger Rooms to improve your Messenger video conferences on mobile. The rooms will feature con 360 degree backgrounds for you to customize, from the beach to a luxurious apartment on the water.

There is 14 new camera filters offering ambient lighting forTo illuminate your space and your face. And Facebook is adding new augmented reality effects so you can celebrate birthdays or camp at home.

Privacy

According to the social network, “we have created Rooms with privacy and security as a priority so that you feel comfortable connected with your friends, your family and your communities. We don’t see or hear your calls, and the person creating the room controls who joins, who can see the room, and whether it is locked or unlocked for new guests. ”

Thus, the creator of the room must be present for the call to start, and it has the power to eliminate the guests at any time. You can report a room or send your opinion about a room that you think has violated its community rules to Facebook. The notices will not include the audio or video of a room, “since we do not see or hear your calls.”