this is how extraterrestrial dust “invades” us, according to a study

That it rains on us alien dust It is something as old as the very existence of planet Earth, but it is much less sci-fi than it sounds. Even so, it sounds interesting to know the nature of those micro-pieces of the universe that are deposited on our surface (and not destroy it, as has been thought for the Moon), but of course, how are we going to be able to study it if our own planet is a professional in generating dust?

A group of researchers has done it by looking for the site that seems most conducive to it on the earth’s surface: Antarctica. And after studying it they say they have obtained the best estimate of the amount of extraterrestrial dust that falls on us in a year.

Premium quality deep-frozen micrometeorites

As explained in Scientific American, the polar regions are more convenient to obtain valid samples of extraterrestrial dust by its geographic isolation and stasis (its stagnation, so to speak). In addition to the fact that ice is an excellent way to conserve elements, remaining in layers (of snow) as it happens with an earth floor as the years go by.

This powder is what can technically be called micrometeorites. That is to say, the microscopic version of what ever manages to surpass the layers of the atmosphere without disintegrating, the meteorites perhaps causing some disaster of a greater or lesser scale (perhaps profitable).

Specifically, Rojas and the rest visited Concordia station in Antarctica, the same one from which lasers were bombarded into the atmosphere to collect samples from the so-called Dome C one of the coldest regions on the planet. A point that was a good candidate for those desired conditions for sampling: isolation and, in addition, altitude (about 3 kilometers above sea level).

Concordia Base.

The scientists found so thin (annual) layers of snow that they were able to collect samples from even decades, according to Rojas (chief researcher). In this way, they did not have to melt as much ice as they thought and were able to start in 1995, so that this way they avoided human contamination that could exist after the installation of the Concordia base (in 1996).

And what the team of researchers from Julien Rojas and company (several from Paris-Saclay University and some with NASA experience, such as Juan Diego Carrillo Sánchez) has calculated in their work is that about 5,200 metric tons of micrometeorites fall on our surface every year (between 4,000 and 6,700 metric tons per year), which they calculate by extrapolation of what is obtained in the area.

The samples were stored individually in polyethylene containers and were directly transported to a decontaminated area to avoid contamination as much as possible, also seeking to preserve the micrometeorite samples as much as possible. To work with them, the dust was filtered to isolate it and techniques such as electron microscopy and X-ray spectrometry among others were used, analyzing more than 2,000 particles ranging from 12 to 700 microns (It is normally considered a micrometeorite if they weigh less than one gram).

A first idea (based on an extrapolation)

What they saw is that 60% of alien dust probably comes from comets Jupiter and 20% of the dust appears to come from the Asteroid belt. Rojas pointed out that the dust of comets is more “spongy” than that of asteroids, besides that there are differences in composition (such as organic matter, which is usually more present in Jupiter’s comets).

Of course, precisely speaking of comets, the amount of dust that they leave behind may vary and is not uniform, depending on variables that we may not even consider at the moment. Hence, this should be taken as a perhaps more methodical first estimate, but it is not a definitive data or the last word, as Kate Burgess, a geologist at the US Navy research laboratory (and not involved in the work), points out to SA. ).

In any case, study the nature and origin of these micrometeorites can provide more information about the smallest components of the solar system, as well as how materials could be deposited on our planet as it evolved and life appeared. After all, some extraterrestrial dust could have that “broth” that after many, many years ended up in LUCA and in everything that would come afterwards (including us).

Image | [https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/caldwell-87](NASA, ESA, G. Piotto (Università degli Studi di Padova), and A. Sarajedini (Florida Atlantic University); Processing: Gladys Kober (NASA / Catholic University of America))