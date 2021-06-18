This is how ex-Major League stars are doing in the 2021 LMB

The Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 painted for a great show during this course, this because many players who were stellar in the Big leagues (MLB) signed up to play in this one and then I’ll show you their numbers in almost a month of the season.

Failing to get a new contract in the Big leagues for this year, it was the main cause that these talented players said present for 2021 on the Mexican League from Baseball, demonstrating with memorable performances and good numbers because they played in the best ball in the world.

Players who played for good years in the MLB, All-Star Games participants and who even won the World Series, today they are showing all their talent in the LMB 2021Among the names that stand out the most are Yasiel Puig, Bartolo Colón and Adrián González.

Here let’s review their numbers:

Yasiel Puig – The Eagle of Veracruz

After playing for a long time in the MLB, mainly with the Dodgers, the Cuban played in the winter in LIDOM and for this summer it was one of the best acquisitions of a team in the LMB 2021 And he has shown it, with an average of .307, 19 hits, six home runs, two doubles and a total of 15 RBIs in 22 games with the Veracruz team.

Bartolo Colón – Steelers of Monclova

The 48-year-old Dominican, winner of a Cy Young in the MLB demonstrates validity at his considered age and is demonstrating in the LMB 2021 gas is left in your tank. “El Big Sexy” has a 3-1 record, a 3.56 ERA and a total of 19 strikeouts with Monclova’s ninth.

Adrián González – Mariachis de Guadalajara

“The Titan” came out of a kind of retired and then glow in the MLB with the Dodgers, Padres and Mets he donned the uniform of the Guadalajara Mariachis in the LMB 2021, being one of the best hitters on the circuit and where he aspires to wear the Mexican uniform in the next Olympic Games. González has played 23 games, where he has 36 hits, six doubles, a triple, three homers, 26 RBIs and a .396 average.

Addison Russell – Acereros de Monclova

The World Series champion and All-Star of the MLB in 2016 it was one of the luxury brands this season of the LMB 2021 and 24 games features 25 hits, three home runs and 20 RBIs with the Steelers.

That ball is gone and it’s not coming back! 🏏⚾💥

Addison Russell’s lonely home run 🤩 and thus welcomes the new local pitcher 😨

6 🔼 Steelers ⚙ 8-4 Algodoneros ☁ # DefendTheNorth #LMB # We areInRevolution pic.twitter.com/J1ssF2w4V7 – Internetv Sports (@AYMSports) June 17, 2021

Fernando Rodney – Tijuana Bulls

The Dominican closer nicknamed “La Flecha” was one of the best at his time in the MLB, even winning an Autumn Classic two years ago and without a doubt its inclusion in the LMB 2021 He was one of the best, responding with a total of five saves, a win, 13 strikeouts and a 1.50 ERA in 11 games with Tijuana.

Oliver Pérez – Tijuana Bulls

The experienced Mexican pitcher was released by the Cleveland Indians prior to the start of this year’s harvest at La MLB, a situation that Omar Vizquel and the Bulls did not hesitate to incorporate into their ranks for the LMB 2021. In 11 games, he has a 2.31 ERA, 15 strikeouts and has allowed just six hits.

Roberto Osuna – Red Devils of Mexico

The ex-reliever of the Houston Astros in the MLB returned to his country as a free agent and currently LMB 2021 With the Devils he has two strikeout seven saves and hasn’t allowed a run for a 0.00 ERA.

Erick Aybar – Steelers of Monclova

The winner of a Golden Glove in the MLB is playing its third season in the LMB and this 2021 has shown defensive quality, as well as shone in the best baseball in the world. The Dominican has 23 hits, two homers, 10 RBIs and an average of .390 with the Acereros de Monclova.

Ufff 🔥 Erick Aybar # ElGlorioso #LiceyEnLMB pic.twitter.com/4IiLpbdTRm – Tigres del Licey (@TigresdelLicey) June 18, 2021

Double play of madness courtesy of Erick Aybar 🇩🇴👊👊 @AcererosOficial 🔥 pic.twitter.com/esNNk61ttW – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) June 18, 2021

Jenrry Mejia – Cotton growers from Unión Laguna

The Dominican who played more than 115 games in the MLB with the Mets in the present LMB 2021 He is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA, 10 strikeouts for the Algodoneros and seven saves, leading the entire league.

Alexi Amarista – The Eagle of Veracruz

The Venezuelan is demonstrating in this LMB 2021 because he played his good years in Big leagues, hitting great with six home runs, 18 RBIs, 40 hits, 10 doubles and a .417 average in 24 games.

BOMBAZO 💥 Alexi Amarista’s ball goes without turning back and takes Héctor Mora ahead. 🕺 5🔽 | 🐯 Tigres 2 – 11 El Águila 🦅 # PorUstedes #LMB #LaTradicionContinua pic.twitter.com/EP5hMN1Bqg – Internetv Sports (@AYMSports) June 18, 2021

Yangervis Solarte – Red Devils of Mexico

The Venezuelan who played with the Yankees and Padres in MLB at first I was going to play the LMB 2021 with the Tijuana Bulls, but he ended up playing with the Diablos and in 13 games he hit .255, with one home run, 14 hits and 12 RBIs.

These are the players with the best performing major league pasts this season in the LMB.