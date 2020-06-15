Camilo confessed that Evaluna Montaner has a great influence on his music.

Evaluna Montaner and Camilo have been married for 4 months, and everything indicates that the honeymoon will not come to an end soon, the cute couple has not stopped showing their love on social networks.

Camilo recently released his new song “Favorite”, which is dedicated to his wife Evaluna, and everything indicates that all his music is influenced by her.

This is how Evaluna Montaner gets involved in Camilo’s music

During an interview for El Break de las 7 de Univisión, Camilo talked about how Evaluna influences his most creative side to compose super romantic songs.

“My artistic life is permeated with those day-to-day feelings of my personal life. I am a person absolutely in love, dedicated to what I feel for life, for my wife, for my guitar, so my music is all wet with it. Nor is it an effort of mine to want to include that the things of my personal life become part of my artistic life, in my case for example, with my wife it happens to me that Evaluna is such an excellent person in absolutely everything that makes me not is that I want to have it close in my projects, but I need it, and it is a vital part of who I am today as an artist. ”

Camilo assures that Evaluna is the first to listen to his songs, since being the one who knows him best, he is the one who gives him the best reviews:

“The repertoire of the album had to go through her ear first. She knows more about me than I do, so I filter her, no one sees me as she sees me, nor am I able to see myself as she sees me, so she is the director of my videos, she is the model of my videos, she is the emotional support of everything I write, for me it is a blessing, it is a treasure, the truth « .

Certainly Evaluna complements Camilo completely, don’t you think?

