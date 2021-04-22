This is how Eva Longoria stays in shape

The stunning 46-year-old actress enjoyed an intense aerobic session, while filling her lungs with fresh air on a yacht facing the sea in Miami Beach.

The Desperate Housewives star showed off her enviable figure in a crop top and black leggings. To make things more challenging, he donned weighted gloves as he threw punches and kicks that coordinated with each jump on a small trampoline,

Eva Longoria has been taking advantage of the confinement due to the pandemic with her husband, José Bastón, and their 3-year-old son, Santiago, to work on her physique.