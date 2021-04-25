This is how Emilia Clarke looks like Skrull for Secret Invasion – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The news of the signing of Emilia Clarke by the Marvel Universe in the Secret Invasion series has fallen like a bomb on the Marvelite fandom.

And while fans wonder what character she will play, with Spider-Woman and Queen Veranke as the main candidates, there are those who already imagine her as a Skrull in her true form.

Digital artist DGALEXKOVALENKO has created a poster for the Secret Invasion series that shows, as a portrait, the actress characterized by the features of the Skrull race. Pointed ears, green skin, and red mane, Clarke completely changes register to become one of Marvel’s shape-shifting aliens.

At the moment, it is unknown what role the actress will play in Secret Invasion, but given the plot of the comics – in which the Skrulls impersonate most of Earth’s heroes – there is a good chance that at some point most of the characters and actors appear in their alien version.

Filming for Secret Invasion is expected to begin shortly, ahead of its premiere sometime in 2022.