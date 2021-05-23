This is how Elon Musk and Tesla’s messages influence its price

Bitcoin is experiencing some of its darkest days after a completely golden 2020 and beginning of 2021.

Its dollar equivalent value has fallen from 60,000 to around the 35,000 barrier. A brutal fall that comes after a few months of real upswing.

There have been many conditions for this slap in red. The main and if surely the most defining one is the position of the People’s Bank of China (its central bank), not to accept digital tokens and cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. The decision is given a market not only important by population, but by the number of cryptocurrency farms that are in it.

But beyond that, between regulations pending by the North American SEC and in the European Union, the figure of Elon Musk and Tesla becomes non-negotiable when it comes to understanding this fall (but also the rises), which BTC has had.

Musk is the public figure with the highest projection who talks the most about cryptocurrencies. Be it Bitcoin, Doge, or whatever comes up.

His language on Twitter has already caused him to be investigated if his messages have affected Tesla’s prices in the past, as we review here. Now, we want to explore how important they are too Musk’s messages about the price of Bitcoin. Spoiler: Musk’s messages mark small peaks or troughs, but what is really important is what has happened with Tesla.

From consolidating Bitcoin like never before to not accepting it in three months: The comings and goings of Tesla

Photo by Executium

If Bitcoin hit $ 60,000 this year to a large extent – or for sure – it is because of the momentum that Musk and Tesla put into betting to secure the cryptocurrency.

On February 8, the company announced that invested $ 1.5 billion in BTC. From there he has sold 10%, but his ad was a price catapult. Tesla had made the ‘real economy’ embrace cryptocurrencies like never before. As simple and complex as that.

Then something more important came, the announcement that they admitted buying their cars with bitcoin. A new trigger … Until Tesla he backed out in just over a month and a half alluding to the “energy and environmental cost of bitcoin”.

Many saw this as an excuse to protect themselves from its volatility, because of what was already known from the BTC debates regarding energy expenditure; but here we will not go into that, but to see how the measure really affected or not the price.

The following graph shows the evolution of the valuation of bitcoin from the beginning of the year to the present, with the decisions about Tesla and some of the messages with the most weight in this regard that Musk has launched on Twitter (if we put all this graphic it would be a Bible).

Terror (or not) in 280 characters

It is palpable that Musk’s tweets, while sometimes appearing to go against him, can greatly affect Bitcoin prices. Musk, in fact, releases many of these ‘messages’ in response to users who quote him. The following tweet, very recent, caused a slight rise amid the current debacle.

To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any Bitcoin – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2021

But looking further, what BTC is so mouldable puts its finger back into the wound of one of the aspects most blamed on it– The unknown surrounding the robustness of an asset that can be so easily swayed, especially as retail investors increasingly turn to cryptocurrencies, which are already definitely mainstream.

Musk’s tweets about crypto in recent weeks have been especially shocking for bitcoin. Especially when he tweeted that Tesla would no longer accept it as payment due to environmental concerns about its heavy use of energy. As a result, the price of bitcoin fell by around 15%.

Volatility with or without Musk

Musk’s tweets about cryptocurrencies are not limited to bitcoin. Two weeks ago, the fellow CEO of SpaceX pushed dogecoin prices up 30% after tweeting that he was working with dogecoin developers to improve their efficiency. Earlier this month, SpaceX said it would accept the meme-inspired coin as payment to send trips to the moon.

In a way We already saw everything we can think of that is happening now between Musk’s messages and the value of BTC with Tesla. In 2018, the SEC sanctioned Musk and Tesla with $ 20 million each after that tweet saying it had “secured funding” to take the company out of the stock market, which sent stocks skyrocketing.

Musk’s tweets about bitcoin are less touchy than pushing his own company’s price for regulars, but they’re there, surely affecting the pockets of small investors who have arrived in the crypto world in recent months and are beginning to see now, how with Musk but also without him, volatility continues to have a very important weight.

