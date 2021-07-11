This is how El Tri and the coaching staff experienced Hirving Lozano’s injury

The Mexican National Team could not mark Trinidad and Tobago in its Gold Cup debut and not only that, because it also lost Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, something that emotionally affected the Tri, as revealed Jorge Theiler, auxiliary of Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

“Chucky’s blow affected the mentality of the players when they saw his teammate like that. Later we generated many occasions; today there was only one protagonist on the court and it was us, but the ball did not want to enter,” said the Argentine also in a conference in Arlington.

“We saw Lozano thrown and we lived a moment of despair, we were dismayed by the blow. We thought it had affected his health and we worried; now we are calmer knowing that he is well,” concluded Jorge Theiler.

Lozano suffered a severe blow to his head when he hit the knee of goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, for which he had to be rushed to a hospital, where, fortunately, he is now reported as stable.

