June 20, 20201: 33 AM

In 1996 Brazilian television achieved some of its greatest historical successes with the launch of the soap opera « Xica da Silva: an indomitable slave « , a production that would mark history in the dramatics for its plot, cast and enormous harmony throughout the planet.

Xica da Silva tells the story of a enslaved mulatto in the XVIII in the state of Minas Gerais, in Brazil colonized by the Empire of Portugal and how it manages to climb positions in the society of the time by force of intelligence, daring, few scruples and beauty.

The paper of Xica da Silva was embodied by Tais Araujo, only 17 years old, who was the first black actress to star in Brazil. Your partner in the character of The Commander João Fernandes was the actor Victor Wagner, then 37 years old.

24 years after the premiere of Xica da Silva, Victor Wagner, who became famous in his role as The Commander thanks to its excellent performance and physical attractiveness, bill with 60 years old.

After his role in the famous soap opera Victor Wagner He continued to work on many television and film projects in his country, posing without clothes for G Magazine. I know removed from TV at the beginning of the past decade and eventually performs in the theater. Keep taking care of your physique with a healthy diet and a severe exercise and weight routine.