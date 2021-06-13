This is how Eiza González responds to those who compare her with Salma Hayek

After being informed that Eiza continues to obtain great projects in the United States thanks to the fact that it occupies the number five place among the highest-grossing actors in Hollywood, is that now the young woman responds to the comments of film critics who consider her “the new Salma Hayek“.

Flattered, upon hearing these words in an interview for the Hoy program, the singer also commented: “Oh, thank you very much! I say I try my best, you know? It is difficult, it is a complex career, there are many things that many people do not go and never know.

“But you try to stay positive, to do projects that motivate you and that really as artists you connect, is the only thing you can really do,” he added. Gonzalez.