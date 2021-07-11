This is how Dustin Poirier responds to Conor McGregor’s death threats

Before his fight at UFC 264, Conor McGregor issued death threats against Dustin Poirier. Obviously, they were not fulfilled. The Irishman was not serious either – evidently – but he did say that “The Diamond” would end up as a corpse when he entered the cage. Once the fight was won, talking to Joe Rogan, the American ruled on the matter.

“I can accept, you know, trash talk. It’s like there are no limits when you talk trash, right? ”Dustin Poirier began. «But murder is something you can’t joke about, and you know, there’s no going back from that. And this guy was saying he was going to kill me and all kinds of things. He was telling me that he was going to kill me. That I would leave here in a coffin. You don’t talk to people like that, man. I hope this guy makes it home safe and sound to his beautiful family.«.

Poirier continued, ‘This guy is a jerk, man. I mean, dude, you know, karma isn’t a bitch, it’s a mirror! And you know, This guy has been talking a lot while I worked my ass«.

It will be interesting to see what happens on the way to his fourth fight., because it seems clear that sooner or later both are going to face each other again so that things are finally clear. Although there are those who point out that they are already with Dustin Poirier defeating Conor McGregor again. Anyway the world wants to see a new fight.

