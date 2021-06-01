This is how Dua Lipa will surprise his fans in his next album



Dua Lipa.

Photo: Kevin Winter. / Getty Images

After signing one of the most acclaimed and award-winning albums of the year 2020, the discotheque ‘Future Nostalgia’ that has consecrated him as one of the new queens of current pop, the singer Dua Lipa prepares to star a notable change of record, very much in the style of his idol Madonna, which will be reflected in his next album, the third LP of his musical career.

Her own record company has indicated that the British interpreter is eager to launch herself into new challenges both sound and compositional in order to surprise your followers, so his next album will bring with it notable differences from its predecessor both in its ‘magnitude’ and in many other aspects. This artistic twist, it seems, had been simmering for some time as ‘Future Nostalgia’ dominated the charts around the world.

“I was already talking about number 3 when we had just released number 2. The most expected thing would be that she wanted to take a break or give herself a little more time to work, but the truth is that as soon as her last job came out, she was already planning : Come on, next! She has been calmly working on the concept for a season, but Dua Lipa believes in herself and knows that she can offer something completely different, with another magnitude and fruit of his unstoppable growth as an artistJoe Kentish, president of the British division of Warner Records, has explained in conversation with Variety.